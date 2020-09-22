T-Mobile joins the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

T‑Mobile announced a series of initiatives to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated annually in the U.S. between September 15 and October 15.

The mobile service provider will contribute $10,000 to support the initiatives of the Latino Community Fund, a Washington-based organization focused on training Hispanic leaders and organizing activities for civic engagement, family health, arts, and culture.

Besides, it will double the contributions its workers make this month to El Centro de la Raza (The Race Center), an organization that promotes economic and racial equity initiatives, with a focus on Seattle’s Hispanic and minority communities.

Social networking contest

Another action taken by T-Mobile was a contest that will award 30 prizes of $1,000 each to Hispanic and Latino students, to help them with school supplies and educational expenses.

The firm organized a social networking contest, which took place between September 15 and 18, for students to share how they celebrate their culture and how they will use the funds for their studies.

Other initiatives

T-Mobile also announced that during the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, it will offer its workers the opportunity to learn and share virtually, through round tables, exchanges, and guest speakers, who will explore issues of culture, history, representation, and equity.

Under the motto “Proud of our past. Facing the present. Impacting the future,” the company announced the delivery of educational podcasts on diversity, equity, and inclusion and videos highlighting employees of Latino origin.

