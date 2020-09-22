  1. Mobile

T-Mobile joins the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

By

T‑Mobile announced a series of initiatives to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated annually in the U.S. between September 15 and October 15.

The mobile service provider will contribute $10,000 to support the initiatives of the Latino Community Fund, a Washington-based organization focused on training Hispanic leaders and organizing activities for civic engagement, family health, arts, and culture.

Besides, it will double the contributions its workers make this month to El Centro de la Raza (The Race Center), an organization that promotes economic and racial equity initiatives, with a focus on Seattle’s Hispanic and minority communities.

Social networking contest

Another action taken by T-Mobile was a contest that will award 30 prizes of $1,000 each to Hispanic and Latino students, to help them with school supplies and educational expenses.

The firm organized a social networking contest, which took place between September 15 and 18, for students to share how they celebrate their culture and how they will use the funds for their studies.

Other initiatives

T-Mobile also announced that during the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, it will offer its workers the opportunity to learn and share virtually, through round tables, exchanges, and guest speakers, who will explore issues of culture, history, representation, and equity.

Under the motto “Proud of our past. Facing the present. Impacting the future,” the company announced the delivery of educational podcasts on diversity, equity, and inclusion and videos highlighting employees of Latino origin.

Editors' Recommendations

Hispanic Heritage Month: Most influential Latinas in tech

most influential hispanics in tech lilian rincon v2 768x768

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Alexa

siri alexa feminist reboot amazon

Hispanic Heritage Month: Here’s how Comcast is celebrating

comcast hispanic heritage month 2020 digital flag 720x720

The most influential Hispanic leaders in technology

most influential hispanics in tech latinxwomenandmenintech

Google Pixel 5: Everything we know so far

pixel 4 xl rear sticking out

Best Prime Day iPad deals 2020: iPad 10.2 and iPad Pro

apple ipad pro 2020 review screen

The best cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab deals for September 2020

JPEG vs. HEIF: What’s the difference and which is better?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs. Galaxy Fold

Now’s the best time to buy an Apple Watch Series 5 — here’s why

How to pre-order the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6

How does DoorDash work?

Doordash

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The Fossil Gen 5’s custom WearOS enhancements stand out from the crowd

How to take a screenshot on an iPhone X and newer models