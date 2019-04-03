Digital Trends
Mobile

Viacom joins T-Mobile’s unlaunched TV service for home and mobile

By and

T-Mobile, which recently decided to take on the cable companies on their home turf by offering an unlimited wireless LTE home internet service, doesn’t want us to forget that it still has designs on cable’s original bread and butter: TV.

Though its plan to launch a “disruptive new TV service in 2018,” has clearly failed to materialize, it’s not because T-Mobile is tossing in the towel. In fact, it recently inked a deal with Viacom that will see Viacom’s TV channels,  like Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, and Paramount, on the first version of that TV service — a mobile TV package that it still expects to launch later in 2019. Under the new deal, T-Mobile can stream live, linear feeds of Viacom’s channels in addition to on-demand versions of the shows.

The in-home version is still in the works, though its launch date remains murky. It will make use of 5G technology to replace cable, according to TechCrunch, which might give it a very different footprint than its in-home internet service. What hasn’t changed is T-Mobile‘s acquisition of cable provider Layer3 TV acting as the platform on which it will build both mobile and in-home TV businesses. With its own IP network, it can send high-definition video to homes at levels of bandwidth similar to Netflix. Layer3 TV is currently only available in five U.S. cities and provides more than 275 channels, including ESPN, NBC, AMC, and other popular channels at higher video quality than similar services. The TV provider also mixes video content from streaming services and social media with broadcast and cable channels.

Our only indication of how its TV service will operate remains a video featuring T-Mobile’s inimitable CEO, John Legere. The service’s user interface in the video shows a carousel of channels and services such as Netflix, AMC, and Hulu, which people can swipe through. Options such as DVR are available above the viewing options. While watching video content, you can swipe through channels overlaid on the screen with information on which of your friends are watching that particular program.

In the video, T-Mobile says it will use “machine learning to understand your likes and tastes.” TV programs are pictured with a thumbs-up button next to them, presumably allowing you to “like” a program. Cooking competition show Chopped is recommended to a viewer in the video because they liked the Food Network. Everything in the video is a demo of possible services, so all of this could be different by the time T-Mobile actually launches it.

Legere released a video announcing T-Mobile’s foray into TV and took aim at today’s cable TV model: “Requiring a landline just to get a better price on cable? It’s complete bullshit,” Legere asserted.

The new TV service is part of T-Mobile’s strategy that included giving free Netflix subscriptions to those with T-Mobile family plans. No price has been announced for either version of T-Mobile’s new TV service, but you’d have to expect T-Mobile will be aiming to make it more affordable than cable.

Updated on April 3, 2019: Added details regarding the Viacom deal. 

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here’s everything we know about the 2020 iPhone
fubotv basketball
Home Theater

FuboTV hikes price by $10 per month as streaming market matures

In what has become a trend in recent months among live TV streaming providers, FuboTV is raising its monthly rate to $55 per month, up from $45 per month for new subscribers, as of March 28.
Posted By Simon Cohen
best youtube channels tv
Home Theater

What is YouTube TV? Here’s everything you should know about the TV service

YouTube TV is becoming an increasingly major competitor to other streaming services. Not sure if the service might be right for you? Don’t worry, we have a guide detailing everything you could want to know about the service.
Posted By Rick Marshall, Kris Wouk
Pluto TV
Home Theater

Looking to cut cable? Here’s everything you need to know about Pluto TV

Pluto TV offers plenty of entertainment in a fashion similar to live internet TV services, only at no cost — you don’t even need to register. Too good to be true? Here’s everything you need to know.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
sling tv
Home Theater

Everything to know about Sling TV: Channels, pricing, and more

Sling TV has grown a great deal since its launch. Now, there are more channels and more packages to choose from, with more being added all the time. Everything you need to know is right here.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best free live wallpapers for android 40871222 l
Mobile

Spark email app arrives on Android as Google’s Inbox expires

Popular email app Spark has been available for iPhone since its launch in 2015, but now it's finally come to Android. The launch comes as Google retires its Inbox app after four years of service.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
vending machine prints out free short stories for london commuters story station
Emerging Tech

Vending machine prints out free short stories for London commuters

A vending machine offering short stories by famous authors has launched in London. The free stories have been penned by notable writers past and present and take around one, three, or five minutes to read.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
iphone x camera bump
Mobile

In 2020, the smallest iPhone may get smaller, and the largest even larger

We're still many months away from the launch of a 2019 iPhone, so do we know anything at all about the 2020 iPhone? Surprisingly, the answer is yes, and the rumors are picking up the pace.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Andy Boxall
huawei p30 lite news top
Mobile

Down periscope: Huawei P30 Lite drops most desirable P30 Pro camera feature

The Huawei P30 Lite has been made official, and as expected it doesn't come with the awesome periscope zoom camera feature that makes the P30 Pro so desirable. On the bright side, the price is much lower.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best of ces 2018 kate spade scallop android wear smartwatch top tech winner
Wearables

Master Google’s Wear OS with these 16 essential tips and tricks

Google's Wear OS (formerly Android Wear) runs on loads of smartwatches now, but are you aware of everything it can do? These 16 tips and tricks will help you make the most of your smartwatch in a matter of minutes.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Honor View 20 review
Mobile

With Huawei’s help, Honor aims to be world’s fourth-largest smartphone brand

There are some seriously lofty goals being put in place for Huawei sub-brand Honor. Huawei wants it to become the fourth-largest smartphone maker in the world, while it continues its assault on first position.
Posted By Andy Boxall
the best ai assistants john legend google assistant
Mobile

Google Assistant can now finally talk like a (John) Legend

Google Assistant's voice is about to get a whole lot smoother. After months of delays, Google has finally announced that John Legend's voice is coming to Assistant, meaning you'll be able to get the R&B singer to tell you the weather.
Posted By Christian de Looper
lg g7 thinq review
Mobile

New images suggest LG's folding smartphone will feature a clamshell design

LG may be working on a folding smartphone, making it the latest device manufacturer to be linked to the technology, which may become one of the standout designs of the coming year.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
google duplex hands on io2018 2835
Smart Home

Human-sounding Google Duplex arrives on wide range of devices in the U.S.

What exactly is Google Duplex? Creepy or not, it's already here. This guide explains the technology, how it works, the potential applications and concerns, and what it can do for you.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Mark Jansen
Apple AirPods
Product Review

For Apple fans, AirPods 2 are still the safe path to wireless freedom

Apple’s updated AirPods arrived with little fanfare and packing only minimal improvements. The question is: Do Apple’s latest wireless buds offer enough upgrades to keep up with the growing crowd of competitors?
Posted By Ryan Waniata