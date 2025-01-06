 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

TCL just announced a new Android tablet at CES that your eyes will love

By
TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus lifestyle.
TCL
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 0 just now ago

Tablets are great devices to keep us entertained, but they can also be quite straining on the eyes over long periods of time. Thankfully, at CES 2025, TCL has a solution for that. TCL has announced the Nxtpaper 11 Plus tablet, the company’s first device to use its new Nxtpaper 4.0 display tech.

What is Nxtpaper 4.0? It’s the latest version of TCL’s Nxtpaper tech, which is a unique type of display that addresses challenges in visual comfort for its users. With Nxtpaper 4.0, TCL has made some significant improvements as it focuses on user comfort while retaining enhanced visual clarity.

Recommended Videos

Nxtpaper 4.0 uses a complex nano-matrix lithography technology to improve the overall clarity and sharpness of Nxtpaper displays. Users should see more precise color reproduction, whether you’re a general user or a creative professional. It also introduces a new AI-driven Smart Eye Comfort Mode and Personalized Eye Comfort Mode. Both modes optimize the visual experience by adjusting it based on various usage scenarios and preferences to maximize comfort levels for the user.

Someone holding the TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus tablet.
TCL

The TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus is the first TCL tablet that uses the new Nxtpaper 4.0 tech. The 11-inch display on the Nxtpaper 11 Plus is portable, but still provides users with a large enough canvas for work, creativity, and entertainment.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Regardless of how you use the Nxtpaper 11 Plus, the tablet puts users’ well-being first by maximizing eye comfort and reducing fatigue based on personalized needs, habits, and preferences.

Related

On top of having a healthier display, there’s the upgraded Nxtpaper Key on the tablet. This is an all-in-one shortcut button that you can customize with gestures, including single, double, and long presses. The button can activate AI tools, frequently used apps, or whatever else you need to streamline the tablet experience.

The Nxtpaper 11 Plus is also the company’s first AI-powered tablet, so there are other AI tools built-in, like Text Assist, Circle to Search, Smart Voice Memo, and Smart Translator.

For the hardware itself, the TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus has an 11.5-inch 2.2K Nxtpaper display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with the T-Pen stylus for navigation and drawing. Visuals should look crystal clear, and those who want to use it for creative work will get 100% sRGB color gamut coverage. It also has 550 nits of brightness in sunlight, which should help make the tablet more usable outdoors, especially since the display is anti-reflective.

TCL hasn’t revealed the price of the Nxtpaper 11 Plus just yet, and all we know right now is that it is coming later in 2025. However, after using the Nxtpaper 11 last year, we were pretty impressed with the Nxtpaper technology, so we look forward to seeing how the Nxtpaper 11 Plus does in real-world usage.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
Google just launched these 5 new features for your Android phone
The display on the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Google is bringing a handful of new features to Android phones, including tools to keep users safe during a natural disaster, enhancements to accessibility using AI, and easier music discovery. Simultaneously, the company has reached a critical milestone with Android 15, pushing it closer to its public release in the coming weeks.
Keeping users safe during earthquakes

Google says its remarkable earthquake alert system is now available to users across all American states and territories. It plans to reach the entire target base within the next few weeks. Google has been testing the system, which also relies on vibration readings collected from a phone’s accelerometer, since 2020.

Read more
I put two cheap Android tablets head-to-head. This is the one to buy
The Amazon Fire Max 11 and Poco Pad in their keyboard cases.

Amazon Fire Max 11 (left) and Poco Pad Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

You’ve almost certainly heard of the Amazon Fire Max 11 but probably haven’t heard of the Poco Pad before -- mostly because Poco does not sell its hardware in the U.S., but also because it hasn’t made a tablet before.

Read more
This new Android tablet is everything I wish the 2024 iPad Air was
Vivo Pad 3

China-based Vivo has introduced a new tablet, the Vivo Pad 3, and based on the specs alone, this could fast become one of the best Android tablets of the year. Perhaps more importantly, it could become an exciting competitor to the recently released iPad Air (2024).

The Vivo Pad 3 boasts a 12.1-inch LCD, a 2,800 x 1,968 resolution, and a 7:5 screen ratio. The display, with a P3 gamut, also offers 600 nits peak brightness and HDR10 support. As if that weren't enough, you also get a 144Hz refresh rate.

Read more