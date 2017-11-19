Tesla launches external battery pack for iPhone and Android devices

At a recent event, Tesla announced its new Roadster and semi-truck, but the company also released another product that didn’t get nearly as much attention. The company best known for its electric cars has released an external battery pack that can be used to charge your Android smartphone or iPhone while you’re away from an outlet.

It might seem a bit strange, but the company does produce batteries for consumer use, such as the Tesla Powerwall, which is used to supply power to homes, especially in the case of a disaster or power outage. The new Powerbank, available on Tesla’s website, is powered by the same 18650 cell used in the Model X and S vehicles, though the cars use more than a single cell, of course.

In terms of technical specifications, the Powerbank doesn’t differ too much from similar external battery packs, and the $45 price tag is a bit steep, considering you can find other models that are more affordable. However, some of the cheaper devices are only compatible with one type of phone. But it’s in the area of design that Tesla puts much of its efforts. The Powerbank is sleek and compact enough to make it fairly easy to carry with you. As for the looks, the product description reads, “Designed and inspired after Tesla’s supercharger monument at the Tesla Design Studio.”

There were some outlets reporting that the Powerbank were sold out, but it appears that Tesla has added new inventory as the product is still listed as for sale on Tesla’s website.

Whether or not there’s a market for a $45 external cellphone charger is a question that has yet to be answered. We imagine most people will be able to make do with the cheaper offerings found online, but for those who love Tesla and want something a bit more unique, this product could fill a niche. Beyond that, this could also come in handy if you’re in a situation where you need to charge different types of phones. If you’ve got an Android and your friend has an iPhone, then switching this back and forth might be a bit cheaper than buying separate battery packs.