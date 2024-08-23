The App Store is about to become optional on some iPhones

Apple continues to change iOS to fall in line with directives from the European Union, and the latest is one that would have been unthinkable in the past. Apple will make the App Store a deletable app on iPhones and iPads located in the EU, along with a series of other apps which would usually be considered core iOS apps that could not be deleted.

“The App Store, Messages, Photos, Camera, and Safari apps will now be deletable for users in the EU,” Apple wrote in a news update published on its Developer website, confirming which apps will be an option in the near future. At the moment, the App Store and some other Apple preinstalled apps can be removed from the Home Screen in iOS, but are only relegated to the App Library with no option to delete the app completely.

Why would anyone want to delete the App Store? It follows on from Apple allowing third-party app stores to be installed on iOS earlier this year, but only for iPhone and iPad owners in the EU as part of the Digital Markets Act. Apple warns of the problems that may occur by not using the App Store, such as the potential for repeat subscription payments, and also says its support will be “limited” on apps downloaded and installed from stores other than the App Store.

The change looks likely to arrive with iOS 18 and iPad OS 18 later this year, and it will also come with other EU-forced changes too. A new screen giving iPhone owners the choice of which browser to use — already an EU directive Apple has been forced to adopt — during setup will provide more information about the options, plus additional details will be given to developers about how their browser is performing on this screen.

What’s more, when the phone or tablet is updated to iOS 18 or iPad OS 18, anyone with Safari already set as their default browser will be shown the browser choice screen when they first open Safari afterwards, ensuring everyone understands they can select another browser as the default. A further unusual change is should you select a different browser and Safari is set in the Dock, then the new browser will automatically replace Safari in the spot.

Apple iPhone owners in the U.S. will not be able to delete the App Store. Apple is expected to release the public version of iOS 18 around September, timing it with the release of the iPhone 16 series.