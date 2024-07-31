 Skip to main content
The Google Pixel Watch 3 won’t play nicely with old Android phones

By
A top view of someone wearing the Google Pixel Watch 2.
Pixel Watch 2 Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If you’re planning on ordering a Pixel Watch 3 when it’s announced next month, you might want to hold off. Looking through design leaks we reported on yesterday, 9to5Google has discovered that the Android requirements between it and the Pixel Watch 2 have changed — which could leave some folks with older Android phones left out.

According to leaked marketing images, the Pixel Watch 3 will require an Android phone with Android 10.0 or higher to work. The current model requires Android 9.0.

This change probably won’t affect most would-be Pixel Watch 3 buyers, but it’s a change nonetheless. As 9to5Google rightly notes, only 13% to 14% of Android users currently use Android 10; even fewer are using Android 9. For reference, the current version of Android is Android 14, although Android 15 is coming soon.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 will likely debut at a Made by Google event on Tuesday, August 13. It will arrive alongside the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Fold Pro. For the first time, the Google Pixel Watch will reportedly be available in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm.

The new watch is also expected to include an upgraded chipset from the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chip found in the Google Pixel 2. It may also be equipped with an ultra wideband (UWB) chip for precise location tracking and short-range communication. The watch is also expected to have a brighter display than the current model.

The Made for Google event starts at 10 a.m. PT on August 13. Once again, Google will stream the event live across platforms such as X and YouTube.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
