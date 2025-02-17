 Skip to main content
The Honor Magic V4 could soon become the world’s thinnest foldable

A person holding the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Honor Magic V3.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (left) and Honor Magic V3

Currently, the Honor Magic V3 is the world’s thinnest foldable. However, that’s about to change with the imminent arrival of the OPPO Find N5. That phone, expected to launch on Thursday, could itself soon be overtaken as the world’s thinnest in just a few weeks.

According to reliable Chinese tipster Fixed Focus Digital (via Android Headlines), the Honor Magic V4 could be announced in May or June.

Little is known about that phone to date. However, assuming it could be thinner than its predecessor and the OPPO Find N5 wouldn’t be much of a leap. When unfolded, the Honor Magic V3 is 4.35mm thick compared to the OPPO Find N5’s incredibly thin 4.2mm.

The Honor Magic V4 will likely feature Qualcomm’s leading Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, just like the OPPO Find N5 and Samsung Galaxy S25 series. It’s also expected to offer a 6,000mAh battery.

One of the most significant drawbacks of foldable phones in recent years has been their size and durability. As we observed in 2023, early Samsung foldables faced numerous durability issues. However, technological advancements have improved newer models, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 6, making them more reliable.

Thinner foldable phones alone aren’t necessarily better than older models. However, they become superior when combined with improved internals and more flexible displays.

The coming years are expected to be significant as foldable phones gain popularity. Alongside the new models mentioned above, Samsung is anticipated to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year. Furthermore, next year, Apple is expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
