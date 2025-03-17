Psst … wanna buy the massive Twitter logo sign?

The massive Twitter logo that once adorned the outside of the company’s headquarters in San Francisco is up for auction.

Imagine — the iconic 560-pound item could look great in the yard, or perhaps you can stick some legs on it and use it as a table. Alternatively, if you want to be talk of the town (though maybe not in a good way), just stick it on the roof of your house.

You’ll have to hurry, though. The online auction only has a couple more days to run, with the top bid currently at $21,644.

OK, perhaps we should back up a bit here and remind ourselves of how a large iconic logo sign has ended up under the hammer.

Well, it has everything to do with Elon Musk. Several months after acquiring Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion, the billionaire entrepreneur and more recently aspiring overlord of deregulation acted to rebrand the social media site under the new name “X.” Part of the rebranding work meant removing the massive Twitter logo and replacing it with a giant flashing X that some neighbors really didn’t like as it lit up their homes like a lighthouse had suddenly appeared outside.

RR Auction recently put the item up for sale, describing it as the “massive original Twitter ‘bird logo’ fascia sign formerly mounted to the side of the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, California.”

The item, said to be in “fine condition,” measures 12 feet by 8 feet and was one of two large Twitter signs secured to the exterior of the company’s head office.

Twitter’s iconic bird logo served as the company’s insignia from 2012 to 2023, described by RR Auction as “an 11-year span representing Twitter’s most popular and influential period.” It added: “Although Twitter and its light blue bird have since retired, the symbol remains an icon of tech and social media history, an instantly recognizable emblem in the same league as Nike or Apple.”

Oh, and if you do drop the winning bid, there’s something you need to know. Once you take ownership, you’ll be responsible for the cost of shipping the sign from its storage facility in San Francisco to wherever you want to take it. So you may need to rent a large truck, too.