The iPhone 17 may get the 120Hz display we’ve waited years for

One of the things people have been most disappointed by over the years about Apple’s entry-level iPhones is set to be corrected. Unfortunately, that correction won’t happen until the iPhone 17 next year.

Last week, Apple launched the iPhone 16 series. The entry-level iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have been praised for their new colors, refreshed rear camera designs, and more. However, many people are disappointed that these phones still have a 60Hz refresh rate, which is embarrassing for Apple, especially considering that the iPhone Pro series, including the new iPhone 16 Pro, offers a 120Hz refresh rate.

According to MacRumors, next year’s iPhone line will include 120Hz refresh rates across the entire lineup, which is expected to include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the all-new iPhone 17 Air.

A smartphone’s refresh rate is measured in hertz (Hz) and indicates how many times the display’s content is updated per second. A higher refresh rate results in smoother and more responsive visuals, particularly for activities such as gaming or scrolling through content.

Despite steadily improving its regular iPhone lineup with each passing year, Apple has stuck with a 60Hz refresh rate for these models. However, since the release of the iPhone 13 Pro in 2021, all iPhone Pro models have featured a much better 120Hz ProMotion display.

Assuming this news is correct, and it probably is, Apple’s decision to include a 120Hz refresh rate across all iPhones in 2025 will undoubtedly be well-received and remove one massive criticism many have had about the product line.