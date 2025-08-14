The iPhone ringtone gets upgraded in iOS 26, and one tone is incredible

Close your eyes and try to imagine the iPhone ringtone, and chances are, you’ll be able to, or at least you’ll recognize it once you hear it. The current iPhone ringtone — Reflection — was launched alongside the iPhone X in 2017, but in the latest iOS 26 beta (the sixth one), Reflection is about to get a major upgrade.

The new beta — which dropped earlier this week — features six different tones for Reflection, each reflecting (pun intended) a different variation on the same tune. Rather than one ringtone, there are six distinct remixes of Reflection and one of them is phenomenal. So much so, I can’t wait for iOS 26 to launch in the Fall so we can hear this in the wild.

Here are the new ringtones and everything else that’s pertinent in iOS 26 beta 6!

The new ringtones in iOS 26 beta 6

The seven different Reflections tones are:

Default (original)

Buoyant

Dreamer

Pond

Pop

Reflected

Surge

As seen by the surge of activity across social media, there’s one that stands out in particular: Dreamer.

Apple had no business going THIS HARD with the new “Dreamer” ringtone!! 🔥



(iOS 26 Beta 6) pic.twitter.com/9bkbJ4HckN — Brandon Butch (@BrandonButch) August 11, 2025

apple cooked with the new ringtone



🔉sound on! 🔉 pic.twitter.com/g3zcP7Ig76 — Holly – I like tech (@AnxiousHolly) August 12, 2025

The default Reflections ringtone is perfectly fine, but since I first listened to this new remix, I’ve been excited for iOS 26 to launch in the Fall. Listening through it, the Dreamer tone keeps your attention thanks to timely drops that emulate a DJ scratching a record. It sounds exactly as I would imagine it would if a DJ were to remix it in a nightclub.

The other key iOS 26 Beta 6 changes

One of the biggest improvements in iOS 26 Beta 6 is the speed of app launches or transitions to and from the homescreen. It’s a significant improvement over previous betas and past versions of iOS, and this alone makes iOS 26 feel considerably fresher than past updates.

Then there are a host of tweaks to Liquid Glass as Apple looks for the perfect balance between readability and translucency. There is now more color dispersion as you move between tabs in an app, as well as new Liquid Glass effects for the Lock Screen and toggles throughout the UX.

Lastly, there are continued refinements and bug fixes throughout the OS, especially considering how large an improvement it is. Apple is entering the home stretch for iOS 26, and so far, it’s shaping up to be one of the company’s biggest software releases ever.