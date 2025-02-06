 Skip to main content
The Leica LUX Grip hopes to elevate your iPhone photography

Leica

Leica Camera AG is one of the leading camera manufacturers in the world. However, it acknowledges that smartphones serve as the primary cameras for millions of users globally. This is where the all-new Leica LUX Grip for iPhone comes in.

The new grip, priced at $329, attaches to your iPhone using MagSafe technology, giving your phone the feel of a traditional camera. It connects via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to work with the Leica LUX app, significantly enhancing its functionality.

The LUX Grip is designed to replicate the tactile experience of using a traditional Leica camera. It features a two-stage shutter: light pressure focuses the shot, while a full press captures the image. Additionally, there is a button that allows for quick switching between different shooting modes.

Two control elements on the grip can be customized through the Leica LUX app. One button provides easy access to frequently used functions, and an easy-to-grip control dial allows for precise adjustments to camera settings such as zoom, aperture, shutter speed, and exposure compensation. This thoughtful design ensures that photographers have all the essential tools for image composition, even when using a smartphone.

The LUX Grip is rechargeable via USB-C and designed for left- and right-handed users. Additionally, a tripod thread is integrated into the base for added convenience.

At 130 grams, the grip adds some weight to your iPhone, which can be significant. For instance, the standard iPhone 16 weighs 170 grams, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max weighs 227 grams.

Leica LUX app on iPhone.
Leica

Even without the grip, iPhone users can benefit from the LUX app. While the app isn’t new to the App Store, it has recently added several new features. These include a 50mm lens simulator and the ability to add film grain effects to images. Many of the LUX app tools are free, but a Pro version unlocks all the features. This Pro version is free for one year for LUX grip users or available for $69.99 annually.

The LUX Grip is being introduced less than two years after Leica acquired Fjorden, a Norwegian company that continues to sell its own grips. Many features from Fjorden’s products have been incorporated into the new LUX Grip.

The Leica LUX Grip is now available in selected Leica Stores, in the Leica Online Store, and from specialist retailers.

