The next iPad Pro could get a weirdly practical camera upgrade

Apple’s next wave of M5-powered machines will start hitting the shelves next year. We’re talking about an upgrade to the MacBook Air and an earlier-than-usual launch for the MacBook Pro refresh. The iPad Pro is also queued up for a silicon upgrade, but it seems there will be another surprise for buyers who engage in a lot of video calling.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is planning to offer two front-facing cameras on the next iPad Pro. The first one will sit in its usual landscape mode orientation at the top, while the second one will be positioned on the adjacent edge to allow video calls in portrait mode.

Why does it matter?

“Apple is apparently adding a second, portrait-side front-facing camera to the upcoming M5 iPad Pro, presumably so FaceTimers and selfie fans can use the device equally well in either orientation,” says the report.

To recall, Apple has historically positioned the front camera in portrait mode on iPads. It was only with the M4 generation last year that the camera position switched from portrait to landscape.

The switch made sense, given the heft and screen size of the larger 13-inch iPad Pro and how it’s usually propped atop a stand or keyboard in landscape mode. However, for the smaller 11-inch model, the shift was somewhat of a mixed bag since it can be carried in one hand with ease, making it ideal for portrait mode usage.

What else is coming?

Apple’s dual-camera move seems like a balancing act and a step in the right direction. However, it’s quite likely that the Face ID hardware will remain aligned with the landscape front camera, instead of the secondary portrait-side sensor.

Another notable change inside the 2026 iPad Pro will be the M5 silicon. As far as the design goes, it is likely to be identical, given that the new design language with a slimmer waistline and a single rear camera approach at the back was only introduced in 2024.

The other big change is going to be the software, and specifically, the AI-focused enhancements. Apple has already introduced a macOS-like menu bar and an updated canvas system with iPadOS. Rumors suggest that Siri’s AI enhancements will allow it to interact with apps and get more done than it can accomplish with a hybrid ChatGPT system at the moment.