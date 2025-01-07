There may be yet another new OnePlus phone coming — and it’s small(ish)

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R globally, but rumors suggest it might have another phone up its sleeve. Leaks point to a smaller “OnePlus 13 Mini” on the horizon.

It was initially teased in December by Digital Chat Station, a reliable Chinese leaker. Specs for this compact powerhouse have now surfaced from the same contact (via Android Headlines). It is believed that the OnePlus 13 Mini could be a rebranded Oppo Find X8 Mini, a device that launched in China last year.

Here are the likely specs:

Display: A curved 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display offering vibrant visuals and smooth refresh rates.

Processor: The Snapdragon 8 Elite system on a chip is the same powerful chip in the flagship OnePlus 13.

Design: A premium build with a metal frame and a glass back.

Camera: A triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera with Sony’s IMX906 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Security: An optical fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking.

The OnePlus 13 Mini wouldn’t be the company’s first compact phone. Ten years ago, it released the OnePlus X, which featured a 5-inch display and a top-end Qualcomm processor. That phone was priced at $250. Granted, at the time, the X wasn’t seen as a “small” phone, since phones were generally a lot smaller.

The OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its camera system, co-developed with Hasselblad, includes a 50MP primary sensor equipped with Sony’s technology, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

In contrast, the recently announced OnePlus 13R is designed as a performance-driven smartphone that offers a flagship-like experience at a more accessible price point. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor powers it and it features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its camera system includes a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

A OnePlus 13 Mini would likely attract interest, particularly if it’s priced similarly to the OnePlus X, although that seems unlikely. However, labeling it as a small phone would not be accurate, it’s just smaller than OnePlus’ usual phones. The popular iPhone 16, for instance, has a 6.1-inch display, and few people consider it tiny.