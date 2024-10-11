This is my favorite weather app of 2024

We’ve already told you what the best weather apps are this year. After reviewing that list, I was tasked with finding my personal favorite weather app. While this sounds simple enough, it actually isn’t once you decide which features you want beyond the basics, like current and weekly weather information.

There are so many excellent weather apps available in 2024, but after sifting through numerous ones, I’ve officially settled on my favorite of the year.

Key features to look for in a weather app

At the minimum, a weather app should provide current conditions and hourly and daily forecasts. These should include temperature, humidity, wind speed, precipitation, and “feels like” temperatures. Having well-crafted radar maps is also important — especially when dangerous weather is heading your way. These maps must show precipitation, storm tracks, and cloud cover for the next few hours so you know what to expect.

A proper weather app should also be expected to provide timely severe weather alerts for your area. These notifications are essential whenever there’s an emergency.

Beyond the basics, a weather app should provide customization tools. In doing so, you’ll be able to create a more personalized experience that shows your most important information first. Customization comes in many forms, with some implementations better than others.

The app should also offer a terrific, easy-to-follow interface that provides an excellent user experience. You don’t want a weather app that’s difficult to use. I also believe the best weather apps provide additional data such as pollen counts, air quality index, sunrise/sunset times, and weather widgets.

Finally, the best weather apps have a clear privacy policy showing you the data they collect.

Unique weather apps I tried

There’s nothing wrong with having multiple weather apps on your phone because some fun and unique ones are available. They could have special features that make them worth using, but they might not have all the essential features to make them the best.

Two apps that serve very different purposes and fit into this category are Weather Fit and RainViewer. Weather Fit helps you decide what to wear by creating a virtual avatar and selecting clothes from a virtual closet. As the weather changes, your avatar will wear clothes you picked out that match the current conditions outside.

The second app, RainViewer, provides highly accurate, real-time precipitation forecasts directly from weather radars. It’s a fantastic app whenever you’re in the middle of a storm. However, I’m less impressed with the app when it comes to forecasting weather beyond 24 hours. That’s not its focus, and it doesn’t claim to be.

There are things to like about quirky weather apps like Weather Fit and RainViewer, but they don’t fit the bill for my No. 1 favorite weather app.

The runner-ups

In my search to find my favorite weather app, I also tried a couple that stand firmly as my two runner-ups.

Carrot Weather is an award-winning app known for combining accurate weather forecasts with a unique, sarcastic AI personality. Unlike most weather apps that provide forecasts, Carrot Weather offers a humorous twist to weather prediction and has garnered a loyal following.

The central feature of Carrot Weather is its personalized weather forecasts. Users can get detailed information about the weather in their current location or any other place they add to the app. The forecasts include temperature, wind speed, humidity, and visibility data. But it’s the delivery of this data that sets Carrot Weather apart – expect to be greeted by a snarky comment about the day’s weather or a witty joke about your sunburn potential.

One of the best things about Carrot Weather is its high level of customization. Users can opt for a more traditional weather app experience by toning down the humor or they can turn it up for even more sass. The app’s interface can also be customized to show your most critical information.

While the app is free to download and use, a premium subscription unlocks a treasure trove of extra features. These include more weather data sources, additional weather map layers, and even more customization for the app’s dialogue and personality.

My second runner-up is a classic: The Weather Channel app. Among the hundreds of weather apps available, the Weather Channel app stands out as a trusted source for accurate and comprehensive weather information.

Powered by one of the world’s most reputable weather forecasting services, The Weather Channel app provides precise weather updates that users can depend on. Whether you’re checking the forecast for your local area or a destination halfway across the globe, you can expect accuracy down to the hourly forecast, giving you the confidence to make plans without worrying about the weather.

The Weather Channel app goes beyond just temperatures and precipitation. Users can access weather data, including humidity levels, wind speeds, visibility, UV index, and sunrise and sunset times. For those particularly wary of severe weather conditions, the app delivers real-time alerts for thunderstorms, hurricanes, and other significant weather events, ensuring you’re always prepared.

One of the standout features of The Weather Channel app is its comprehensive radar and map section. This feature lets users visually track live weather patterns, including precipitation and severe weather events, in their area. It’s a valuable tool for visual learners and anyone interested in a more detailed view of the impact of the weather on their surroundings.

Much of The Weather Channel app’s content is free. However, a premium subscription unlocks some great features, such as premium radar, extended forecasts, upgraded lightning coverage, and no ads.

This is my favorite weather app of 2024

You know how everyone has that one app they can’t live without? Well, for me, it’s AccuWeather. Seriously, this app is my weather lifeline. What I love most is how incredibly detailed it is. AccuWeather doesn’t just tell me it’s going to rain; it tells me exactly when the first drop will fall with its excellent MinuteCast feature. Are you planning a picnic? No problem, AccuWeather’s got you covered, down to the minute.

There’s also AccuWeather’s RealFeel Temperature, which is a massive game changer. It factors in everything – humidity, wind, even the sun – to tell you how it feels outside. No more getting tricked by a deceptively sunny, but freezing cold day!

But honestly, what sold me on AccuWeather is its commitment to safety. Those severe weather alerts are a lifesaver. Think of it as your personal weather guardian angel, giving you a heads-up about anything from a sudden thunderstorm to a blizzard so you can stay safe and sound.

Plus, the app itself is super easy to use. You can customize it with your favorite locations, get notifications tailored to your needs, and even geek out over radar maps tracking storms (I may or may not do this too often!). And if you’re a weather nerd like me, you’ll love all the extra stuff – news, videos, you name it. It’s like having a mini weather encyclopedia right on your phone.

Like many others, the AccuWeather app offers premium features that can be unlocked with a subscription. There are two subscription offerings: Premium and Premium Plus.

The less expensive Premium package removes ads in the app, providing a slightly better user experience. If you’re looking for more features, the Premium+ package removes ads and includes AccuWeather alerts, hourly forecast graphs, widgets, health and activities outlook, extended daily and hourly forecasts, and more.

So, yeah, AccuWeather is my go-to. It’s accurate and reliable and keeps me prepared for whatever Mother Nature throws my way. If you’re looking for a weather app that’s more than just essential, give AccuWeather a try. You won’t regret it.

