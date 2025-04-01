 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

We may have a Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date, and it’s soon

By
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Dummy Video
Screenshot The Sinza / The Sinza

The pending launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has been the subject of plenty of speculation, but it now seems that we’ve got a date for the announcement of this phone: April 15, 2025.

It comes just 2 months after the launch of the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S25 family, while being teased at Galaxy Unpacked, so we all knew this new slim phone was coming. The confirmation doesn’t come from Samsung itself – so there’s still potential that this could be wrong – but there’s now alignment across a couple of sources.

Recommended Videos

We’d previously seen it reported by Seoul Economic Daily that the phone would be announced on April 16. Now we have a Dutch phone seller telling us that the announcement will happen on April 16. Given how time zones work, it’s perfectly plausible that both can be correct.

Related

This new source goes on to detail the model numbers for the new devices, saying that it will come in silver, blue and black and that you’ll be able to get 256 or 512GB versions of each model. Beyond that we learn that silicone and Kindsuit cases will be launched for the new devices too.

The exact price of the Galaxy S25 Edge remains a mystery, but we’ve previously reported that it will be priced somewhere between the Galaxy S25 Plus and the S25 Ultra. That’s going to make this slim phone pretty expensive for what you get, but it’s also likely to be popular phone thanks to shift in design.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is said to be 5.75mm thick, with a titanium alloy frame, so those colours will be Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver and Titanium Jetblack.

The display is said to be around 6.7-inches, while we’re expecting Snapdragon 8 Elite power driving this phone. The battery might shrink to 3,900mAh, so the cost of going slim – apart from the cost on your pocket – might be the battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be produced in limited quantities and, despite the cost, I’m expecting it to be one of the hottest phones of the year.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Chris Hall
Chris Hall
News Writer
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just…
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE leak bares it all, and it’s bad news
Leaked image of Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE showing its front and back.

A pair of new Samsung tablets are right around the corner. Over the past couple of weeks, alleged renders of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE and its Plus variant have given us a glimpse of its design language. Now, a trusted outlet shared more purported marketing assets, alongside the internal hardware details and pricing information.
The leaked assets come courtesy of WinFuture, showing both the tablets in three color options from all sides. The design language is your typical Samsung affair with a metallic shell and flat sides, covered in a silver, blue, or dark grey coat of paint.

Let’s hope Samsung has other plans with pricing

Read more
Samsung could have a fourth folding phone up its sleeve
A person closing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

It wasn't all that long ago that folding phones didn't even exist, and the ones that did, weren't without their issues. As the years have gone by, folding phones have become significantly better, but there are also a number of companies pushing the boundaries of what these devices offer a little further.

Samsung was the first to deliver a folding phone for consumers in the Galaxy Fold back in 2019, so the South Korean company has now been making folding phones for 6 years. It's expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 later this year, but we might also see a tri-folding flip phone at some point in the future. 
What could a Samsung tri-fold flip phone deliver?
A patent that was spotted by Android Headlines has been filed showing a device with a z-shape design, featuring two hinges. Currently, the Z Flip 6 simply folds in half to offering a compact form factor when folded and a typical-looking smartphone when unfolded. 

Read more
Samsung confirms One UI 7 release date for first wave of Galaxy owners
Samsung phone running One UI 7 software experience.

The wait for Android 15 on Samsung smartphones will finally be over early next month. Samsung has announced that the highly-anticipated One UI 7 update will be released widely via the stable channel starting April 7 for Galaxy smartphone users.
In the first wave of rollout, the Galaxy S24 series phones, alongside Samsung’s current generation foldable — Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 — will be covered. It will eventually expand to older flagships, alongside a bunch of mid-range phones in the Galaxy A-series, as well.
In the coming weeks, One UI 7 will also land on the Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 phones. On the tablet side, the Galaxy Tab S10 will be the early recipient, followed by the Galaxy Tab S9 series.
A Guided Demo of Galaxy AI | Galaxy S25 Series | Samsung
Samsung kicked off the beta-testing program in December last year, and in the past few weeks, the pool of devices has steadily expanded. One UI 7 brings a fresh design language to the phone, with a cleaner Home Screen, improved widgets, and more intuitive lock screen.
Leading the list of new features is the new Now Bar, which tracks important events and keeps users updated via a dedicated widget, right on the Lock Screen. AI is a huge part of the One UI 7 experience, riding under the Galaxy AI banner. Among them is a feature called AI Select, which is aware of the on-screen content, and based on what users highlight, it will offer actionable buttons.
Galaxy AI | Now Brief | Galaxy S25 Ultra | Samsung
For example, if there’s a ticket in the camera view, AI select can automatically surface one-tap controls such as adding it to the Calendar or showing the venue on Google Maps. Then there’s Writing Assist, which offers a handful of AI-powered facilities such as rewriting, summarization, and proofreading, working in the same vein as Writing Tools on Apple devices.
However, do keep in mind that not all One UI 7 features will be available across every compatible device. For example, the audio eraser feature, which can selectively erase noise from videos, will not go beyond phones older than the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Tab S10 duo, or the sixth-generation Samsung foldable phones. Similar is the situation with natural language search in the Settings app.

Read more