We may have a Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date, and it’s soon

The pending launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has been the subject of plenty of speculation, but it now seems that we’ve got a date for the announcement of this phone: April 15, 2025.

It comes just 2 months after the launch of the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S25 family, while being teased at Galaxy Unpacked, so we all knew this new slim phone was coming. The confirmation doesn’t come from Samsung itself – so there’s still potential that this could be wrong – but there’s now alignment across a couple of sources.

We’d previously seen it reported by Seoul Economic Daily that the phone would be announced on April 16. Now we have a Dutch phone seller telling us that the announcement will happen on April 16. Given how time zones work, it’s perfectly plausible that both can be correct.

This new source goes on to detail the model numbers for the new devices, saying that it will come in silver, blue and black and that you’ll be able to get 256 or 512GB versions of each model. Beyond that we learn that silicone and Kindsuit cases will be launched for the new devices too.

The exact price of the Galaxy S25 Edge remains a mystery, but we’ve previously reported that it will be priced somewhere between the Galaxy S25 Plus and the S25 Ultra. That’s going to make this slim phone pretty expensive for what you get, but it’s also likely to be popular phone thanks to shift in design.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is said to be 5.75mm thick, with a titanium alloy frame, so those colours will be Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver and Titanium Jetblack.

The display is said to be around 6.7-inches, while we’re expecting Snapdragon 8 Elite power driving this phone. The battery might shrink to 3,900mAh, so the cost of going slim – apart from the cost on your pocket – might be the battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be produced in limited quantities and, despite the cost, I’m expecting it to be one of the hottest phones of the year.