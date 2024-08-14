 Skip to main content
This is when you might be able to buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Mint Green color along with a coaster and leaf in the front.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

Yesterday, we shared with you the first detailed images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. Today, we have information on when the “fan edition” phone could be released. The date isn’t surprising, but it could upset those anxiously waiting to buy it.

According to ET News (and first spotted by Phone Arena), Samsung plans to release the new phone in October. It should arrive alongside the budget Galaxy A16. Like previous “fan edition” models, the Galaxy S24 FE phone offers many, but not all of the same features as the regular Samsung Galaxy series, likely at a lower price.

The rumors indicate that the Galaxy S24 FE will have a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak power of 1900 nits. It is expected to be powered by a Samsung Exynos 2400e processor. Like last year’s model, the Galaxy S24 FE will likely have an aluminum body.

According to previous images, the new phone is expected to be available in at least five colors at launch: graphite, blue, silver/white, green, and yellow. Two Samsung website-exclusive colors are also anticipated to be announced.

Samsung’s release of Galaxy S FE models has been inconsistent, with no definite schedule. For instance, the Galaxy S23 FE was released in October 2023, but there was no Galaxy S22 FE. The Galaxy S21 FE came out in January 2022, while the Galaxy S20 FE was launched in September 2020.

The Galaxy S23 FE currently starts at $599, so the S24 FE could be priced similarly. However, earlier this year, Samsung increased the prices of its flagship devices, including the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra. This suggests that the Galaxy S24 FE could also see a price hike. Therefore, it won’t be surprising if the starting model is priced at $649 or $699.

