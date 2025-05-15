Threads adds new bio feature that trumps X

What’s better than one link in your bio? Two? How about three? Threads is now allowing users to add multiple links to their bios, outnumbering the amount of links X, formerly Twitter, allows people to add to their own profiles.

Meta announced the new feature to Threads in a press release on Thursday, saying users will be able to add up to five links onto their bio. For content creators, this means they can add links to their podcasts, YouTube channels, Twitch channels, TikTok page, newsletters, articles, and more so that their followers can engage with their content outside of Threads.

In addition to having more links on their bios than the one link X allots, Meta is launching a weekly recap feature within Insights to give users a summary of how their links have performed week after week. In other words, they’ll be able to see how many people clicked on the links regardless of whether they shared those links in their bios or in their posts. They’ll also be able to compare how many posts they shared from one week to the next, total views they garnered, new follower count, and receive tips on way for how they can better leverage their platform to connect with the community their platform is based on.

Meta adding the ability for Threads users to add more than one link to their profiles comes nearly two months after the platform added a feature that allows users to add as much as 10 topics to their profiles. The idea behind the topics feature at the time was to boost discovery of other people and content creators who share the same interests as they do. They could also tag topics to their posts so that when other users click on them, they’re taken to a feed of other users talking about the same thing.