Threads takes a page from BlueSky with sharable custom feeds

In November, Threads introduced the ability to create custom feeds around a specific topic — and today, it announced that users can now share those feeds with friends. The feature is reminiscent of BlueSky’s Starter Packs in that users can search for and explore public feeds to find the content they’re most interested in.

If you have a custom feed you’d like to share, you first have to make it public. You can do this by long-pressing the For you button at the top of screen and then tapping Edit feeds. Select the feed you want to make public and adjust its privacy settings as needed.

Recommended Videos

Custom feeds make it easy to organize your various interests; for example, you might have one feed for tech news and another for local restaurants in your area. The ability to share these feeds opens up a lot of possibilities for influencers on Threads. A popular shared feed could generate a lot of attention.

The function is still rolling out to users, but Threads expects it to be widely available by the end of the day. At the time of writing, it hasn’t hit our phones yet. If you’re waiting on the update to share your favorite feeds, check back throughout the day — by this evening, it should be available. If it still doesn’t appear, make sure your Threads app is updated to the latest version.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Threads has introduced quite a few new features lately, including the ability to schedule posts as well as view metrics for how much engagement a post generated. The social media platform has seen an influx of users following the decline of X and Instagram’s growing popularity, and has tried to improve performance to better compete with platforms like BlueSky.