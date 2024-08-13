 Skip to main content
Track your valuables with the Tile Sticker Bluetooth tracker — Over 30% off

Tile Sticker (2022) on the inside of an eyeglass case.
Are you tired of always losing the small items that matter most in your life? We’re talking remote controls, wallets, USB flash drives, glasses cases, and anything else that’s about the same size as a cracker or potato chip. Luckily, tracking devices have been around for a while now, and they’re quick and easy to activate. These set-it-and-forget-it beacons can be tracked through your phone, tablet, or laptop, and will even emit a chime to help you locate your missing gear. And one of the best brands for this kind of tech has always been Tile. 

Scouring through Amazon deals, we came across this awesome promotion for the Tile Sticker 1-Pack. Right now, you’ll be able to order this product for $20, saving you $10 off the full price. There are 2-Pack ($55) and 3-Pack ($75) options available too!

Why you should buy the Tile Sticker

Measuring 1.1 x 1.06 x 0.32 inches, the lithium-ion-powered Tile Sticker is small enough to adhere to all kinds of stuff. The plastic casing is IP67 rated, and the built-in battery lasts for up to three years. To get things set up, all you have to do is download the Tile app (for iOS and Android devices), register your Tile Sticker, and you’re good to go! If something goes missing, the Sticker provides enough of a 250-foot Bluetooth canvas, and will sound a chime. 

In the event that you’re outside of Bluetooth range, you can still use the Tile app to see the last-tracked location of your Sticker. We also like the neat phone-finding feature that lets you double-tap the Sticker to ring your mobile, even when it’s on silent. Conveniently, the Sticker is also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

If someone locates your Tile Sticker, they can scan the QR code on the back of the tracker to receive instructions on how to return it to you. While this is sort of a “scout’s honor” add-on, let’s hope that whoever who finds one of your missing valuable is wearing their Good Samaritan shoes. 

Trackers like the Tile Sticker and Apple AirTag can be found just about anywhere, but we’re quite partial to this Tile Sticker promo. Save $10 when you order the Tile Sticker 1-Pack through Amazon, and be sure to look at some of the other tracker deals collections we’ve curated, including Fitbit deals and smartwatch deals.

