 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Tired of the same keyboard shortcuts? Android 16 could let you remap them

By
Redmagic 9S Pro Android gaming phone held in hand with game space Lobby running on it.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

Amidst talks of turning the Android operating system into a proper ChromeOS competitor, Google is working on a feature for Android 16 that would enable users to remap keyboard shortcuts. Of course, this depends on how the OS handles physical keyboards — and so far, it does it quite well. Android already has an existing suite of shortcuts for navigating the interface, but it doesn’t allow you to remap them, at least not officially.

There are plenty of apps you can download, but they’re limited to what the Android Accessibility API can affect. The only legitimate way to remap the keys, at least right now, is through root access. The good news is native keyboard customization could be on the way, thanks to snippets of code found in the Android 16 Beta 1 release.

Recommended Videos

Although the folks at Android Authority discovered the code, they weren’t able to activate it. The function would let users assign shortcuts to key combinations that aren’t already in use by another shortcut.

Someone holding a phone showing the Android 16 logo on its screen.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Unfortunately, Google hasn’t made any statements about the code, so we have no idea when it might release to the public. There’s a chance it might not release at all; Google often includes code in its Android beta releases that is currently in development, but it could be removed prior to release.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

However, if the code indicates a new feature, the most likely time for it to release will be with the official launch of Android 16. We expect to see the full release of Android 16 in the second quarter of 2025, most likely around June.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
The best emoji keyboards for Android and iOS

 

Gone are the days when words were enough to fully express our thoughts and feelings. Emoji, a recently accepted form of pictographic communication that now serves as a kind of Esperanto for the internet age, plays a major role in interpersonal and international communications. Most major keyboards for both Android and iOS feature built-in support for emoji, but they are hardly front and center. If you're looking for a keyboard to truly satisfy your emoji obsession, you may need a dedicated emoji keyboard to carry out the task of conveying your emotions visually via a text environment.

Read more
The first thing you should do with your new Android phone is change the keyboard
change the keyboard on your new phone keyboards

With very few exceptions, the keyboard installed by the manufacturer on your new smartphone is not the best option, and I recommend you change it immediately.

Yes, immediately. Here’s why.
Stop forcing bad keyboards on us
The keyboard is likely one of the most-used touchscreen features on your phone. A good keyboard has precision and tactility, and a flow where it feels natural to type (or swipe) out words quickly and accurately. You instinctively know when you’re typing on a good keyboard, and it’s painfully obvious to everyone, typer and reader alike, when you’re using a bad keyboard.

Read more
Want a tablet for under $100? Check out this Lenovo deal
The Lenovo Tab M9 tablet on a white background.

Not every tablet needs to be packed with features. Sometimes, the essentials are all it takes, which makes tablets like the Lenovo Tab M9 all the more appealing. As a matter of fact, this Lenovo product is part of an exclusive doorbuster sale:

Right now, when you order the Lenovo Tab M9 (4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage) through the manufacturer, you’ll only pay $94. The full MSRP on this model is $150. It’s one of the best tablet deals we’ve seen all week, so don’t miss out!

Read more