 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Trump grants TikTok another delay as Walmart readies bid

By
TikTok logo on an iPhone.
Digital Trends

TikTok’s future in the U.S. is still up in the air. The Trump administration just gave ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, another week to figure out what to do with its impending ban. That pushes its new deadline to December 4. This is the second extension in just a few weeks.

While that’s happening, Walmart is back in the mix. The retail giant previously tried to team up with Microsoft to buy TikTok back in 2020 and is now giving it another shot, this time teaming up with Oracle, which is already on board as TikTok’s official “trusted tech partner.” Walmart sees TikTok as more than just a trending app, though. It views the social video plaform as a chance to break further into the digital space and compete with Amazon in a totally different way.

Recommended Videos

With around 100 million users in the U.S. alone, TikTok is a veritable goldmine for any company looking to mix a slice of its e-commerce business with social media. Walmart wants to tap into that by creating shopping experiences directly inside the app. Think influencers showing off products you can buy on the spot. It’s retail meets entertainment, and it’s where Walmart thinks the future is heading, much like we see ads for the TikTok Shop intermingling with your typical other, varied content.

Related

ByteDance, for its part, is trying to ease security concerns by spinning off TikTok’s U.S. side into a new, separate company. Oracle and Walmart would get stakes in that, which might help satisfy Washington’s demands without cutting TikTok off entirely from its roots in China. But the back-and-forth is still ongoing, and data privacy remains a huge sticking point.

So for now, TikTok stays online, thanks to court rulings that have blocked an outright ban. But nothing’s set in stone. As Oracle and Walmart keep working on the deal, millions of creators and users are stuck in wait-and-see mode without an end to the saga just yet.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Brittany Vincent
Brittany Vincent
Contributor
Brittany Vincent has covered gaming, anime, tech, and entertainment for over a decade. When she’s not writing, she’s…
TikTok is fast becoming a pawn in US-China relations
TikTok app shutdown message in the US

President Donald J. Trump says TikTok must be sold to an American buyer, or it will be banned from operating in the United States. According to The Washington Post, ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, does not appear to be in a hurry to sell the popular social media platform as the clock ticks down, almost certainly due to influence from the Chinese government.

Following the U.S. imposition of significant tariffs on Chinese imports, which prompted a reciprocal response from China, experts now suggest that the Chinese government is “increasingly likely to take a hard-line approach” regarding selling TikTok’s U.S. operations to an American buyer. As such, despite a growing list of interested suitors, China reportedly hopes to negotiate a “grand deal” with the Trump administration. Any deal would require the U.S. to make trade and technology policy concessions.

Read more
This YouTuber just made the TikTok situation a lot more complicated
TikTok splash screen on an Android phone.

The fate of TikTok already hangs on a knife's edge, but well-known YouTuber Mr. Beast has announced interest in purchasing the app — along with a group of backers who have put together a bid worth at least $20 billion. The group of investors is a who's-who of tech CEOs, including David Baszucki, CEO of Roblox; Nathan McCauley, CEO of Anchorage Digital; and Jesse Tinsley, founder of Employer.com.

The exact bid amount isn't clear, but Tinsley told Bloomberg the group's proposed number is "significantly higher" than other bids, including the alleged $20 billion bid placed by Project Liberty. However, how much progress the team will make isn't clear, as Tinsley says the group hasn't had direct contact with ByteDance.

Read more
Don’t buy overpriced used iPhones with TikTok installed
Exploring TikTok's STEM feed on a phone.

If you want to download the TikTok app onto your iPhone and you live in the U.S., you’re currently out of luck due to an ongoing ban. Because of this, some would-be entrepreneurs are attempting to make a quick buck on eBay by selling iPhones with the TikTok app pre-installed.

People are attempting to sell used iPhones “Unlocked with TikTok App” on the site for as much as $50,000, as first noted by Wired. To make these deals even less appealing, some of these listings are for iPhone 12 Pro Max models first released in 2020, and not even the latest iPhone 16 models.

Read more