Turns out, Google hasn’t forgotten about Android desktop mode

Did you know that Google’s Android has a desktop mode? It’s true, and you may hear more about it in the coming months. This mode has gained some new features in Android 16 Beta 3, which indicates that Google might be trying to jumpstart the mode to make it more like Windows or macOS but for a mobile device.

With Android Desktop Mode, some Android smartphones and tablets can utilize a desktop-like interface when connected to an external display, keyboard, and mouse. This may sound like a helpful tool, but, admittingly, Google hasn’t shown it much love in recent years.

Recommended Videos

According to Android Authority, Android 16 Beta 3 includes a feature in the developer options called “Enable desktop experience features.” This feature allows users to adjust the desktop mode settings on a secondary display or simultaneously on both the phone and the external screen.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

External monitor features in Android 15 are basic in their present form. The beta features, which are not yet functional, could significantly enhance its usefulness, although that could be speculation on our part.

Over the years, Google has gradually made the Android Desktop Mode more like Windows. For instance, in 2024, the company introduced the option for users to adjust the display resolution and rotation of external monitors. With anticipated changes in Android 16, this area could soon become even more exciting.

The first developer version of Android 16 was revealed in November, followed by the announcement of the first beta in January. The current Android 16 Beta 3 version focuses on improving accessibility, featuring enhancements like Auracast broadcast audio support and improved text outlines for better contrast. Android 16 is expected to begin arriving for everyday Android users later this year.