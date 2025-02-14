Wacom’s new tablet sees its biggest redesign in over a decade

At CES 2025, I had the chance to go behind-the-scenes with Wacom and take a look at the new Intuos Pro tablet. Let me be clear about something upfront: I am no artist. Even my stick figures look like they want to be put out of their misery. Despite my complete inability to hold a pencil correctly, the Intuos Pro demonstrated exactly why this new tablet is so beneficial to users.

The Intuos Pro doesn’t have a screen of its own. Instead, this tablet is designed to go with its user anywhere they need and connect to whatever display they happen to use at the time. Depending on an artist’s field of work, they might choose to work on specifically-calibrated monitors. That might disqualify a tablet with a built-in screen, but the Intuos Pro isn’t picky about the machine it connects with.

This model comes in three separate sizes: small, medium, and large. And though the Intuos Pro is smaller than its predecessor, there’s actually a larger amount of space to work with thanks to a clever redesign that moves the controls from the right side of the tablet to the top. This is a big deal for a reason. Not only does it provide more horizontal space for your hands and wrists, but it’s also easier for someone to use whether they’re right- or left-handed.

The smallest model has five buttons at the top, while the two larger models have ten each. These can be customized with shortcuts, and during Wacom’s demonstration, I had the chance to watch Sarajean Chung (@theonewithbear) on Instagram illustrate in real-time. It was obvious even to my untrained eye how fluid the Intuos Pro made the process, allowing the artist to transition between various tools with ease.

The Intuos Pro works with the Wacom Pro Pen 3, as well as previous generations of Wacom pens and several other EMR (electro-magnetic resonance) pens from other companies.

These tablets will be available for purchase at the Wacom Store, Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H starting at $250 for the smallest model.