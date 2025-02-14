 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Wacom’s new tablet sees its biggest redesign in over a decade

By
wacoms new tablet sees biggest redesign in decade wacomintuospro med flairgrip inuse wired closeup markusbledowski
Wacom

At CES 2025, I had the chance to go behind-the-scenes with Wacom and take a look at the new Intuos Pro tablet. Let me be clear about something upfront: I am no artist. Even my stick figures look like they want to be put out of their misery. Despite my complete inability to hold a pencil correctly, the Intuos Pro demonstrated exactly why this new tablet is so beneficial to users.

The Intuos Pro doesn’t have a screen of its own. Instead, this tablet is designed to go with its user anywhere they need and connect to whatever display they happen to use at the time. Depending on an artist’s field of work, they might choose to work on specifically-calibrated monitors. That might disqualify a tablet with a built-in screen, but the Intuos Pro isn’t picky about the machine it connects with.

Recommended Videos

This model comes in three separate sizes: small, medium, and large. And though the Intuos Pro is smaller than its predecessor, there’s actually a larger amount of space to work with thanks to a clever redesign that moves the controls from the right side of the tablet to the top. This is a big deal for a reason. Not only does it provide more horizontal space for your hands and wrists, but it’s also easier for someone to use whether they’re right- or left-handed.

The smallest model has five buttons at the top, while the two larger models have ten each. These can be customized with shortcuts, and during Wacom’s demonstration, I had the chance to watch Sarajean Chung (@theonewithbear) on Instagram illustrate in real-time. It was obvious even to my untrained eye how fluid the Intuos Pro made the process, allowing the artist to transition between various tools with ease.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The Intuos Pro works with the Wacom Pro Pen 3, as well as previous generations of Wacom pens and several other EMR (electro-magnetic resonance) pens from other companies.

These tablets will be available for purchase at the Wacom Store, Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H starting at $250 for the smallest model.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
5 tablets you should buy instead of the iPad Pro (2024)
rear shell of M4 iPad Pro.

iPad Pro (M4) Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The iPad Pro is Apple’s top-tier iPad model, and Apple finally gave it a big refresh after a year-and-a-half drought. The iPad Pro (2024) comes in two sizes -- 11 inches and 13 inches -- and packs in the latest silicon with the powerful M4 chip. Models with 1TB or 2TB even have a new nano-texture finish over the display, which is more anti-reflective than the regular models.

Read more
5 tablets you should buy instead of the iPad Air (2024)
Two iPad Air models showing the screens.

Apple finally released some new iPads this year after going over a year without any updates. The iPad Air got a big refresh, now with an M2 chip inside and a new size -- 13 inches -- to go along with the regular 11-inch size from before.

The new iPad Air starts at $599 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi base model and increases depending on the size and configuration you choose. If you want the new 13-inch model, be prepared to spend at least $799.

Read more
I spent over $2,000 on the new iPad Pro. Here’s why I already love it
M4 iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard.

Apple has a history of delivering devices that are faster than the competition, but when comparing its own products, there’s always a lingering question: Is the fancy new gear worth an upgrade? I often find myself telling folks to buy the M1 iPad Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro, or a previous-gen Mac with an M-series chip — and save some cash.

It’s a testament to just how well Apple hardware fares in the long run, especially when compared to rivals. If you look at it from a different perspective, it’s hard to feel the difference in an iterative Apple upgrade. I felt the same when I jumped from the iPhone 14 Pro to the iPhone 15 Pro or when I ditched a perfectly fine M2 MacBook Air for its M3 variant this year.

Read more