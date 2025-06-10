Will my Apple Watch get watchOS 26? Here’s every supported model

Apple announced watchOS 26 at WWDC 2025, and the new Watch update comes with a fresh new look and plenty of features. Apple has ensured there are plenty of watchOS 26 supported devices, so if you have a relatively new Watch you should get the update this year.

And no, you haven’t missed a volley of updates since watchOS 11 in 2024. Apple has skipped a bunch of numbers, so instead of giving us watchOS 12 in 2025, we got watchOS 26 alongside iOS 26, macOS 26, iPadOS 26, tvOS 26 and visionOS 26.

There’s a lot to like in the watchOS 26 update, so you’ll probably want to know whether your Apple Watch qualifies for the upgrade.

Which Apple Watch models can download watchOS 26?

The good news for Apple Watch owners is that every model which received the watchOS 11 update in 2024 will also get the watchOS 26 update. That means watches dating back to 2020 are in-line for the new software update.

To be able to get the new Apple Watch update, you’ll need one of the following models:

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch SE (2022)

It’s also worth noting that watchOS 26 requires an iPhone 11 or later, or iPhone SE (2nd generation or later) with iOS 26 to work.

When will my Apple Watch get watchOS 26?

Apple has confirmed the final version of watchOS 26 will be ready for download in fall this year. That probably means September, when we expect Apple to make the update available after the iPhone 17 launch sometime in the middle of the month.

Apple is releasing an watchOS 26 public beta in July for those who don’t want to wait until later in the year, but be warned. This is a development build of the platform and could be full of bugs. If you depend on your Apple Watch on a daily basis, we’d advise against downloading the beta software.

What about my other Apple devices?

Fear not, as we have all the details for iPhone owners with the list of iOS26 supported devices and iPad owners with the iPadOS 26 supported devices list.