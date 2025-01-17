 Skip to main content
We’re already getting hints about cool Galaxy S26 tech

By
Side profile of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S26 — yes, you read that correctly — might get a big battery life boost. Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is just five days away, poised and ready to reveal all the details about the Galaxy S25 lineup, so the last thing we expected was to hear whispers about the Galaxy S26 this early on, but after Samsung’s reveal that it plans to use high-density battery tech in its wearables, the obvious question became: when will phones get it?

The Galaxy S26 might come with a silicon-carbon battery, according to tipster Jukanlosreve. They cite Ice Universe, another trusted leaker, as their source — and if that’s true, then it lends credence to the rumor. Ice Universe has a particularly solid track record. Silicon-carbon batteries provide great energy density versus traditional batteries; in other words, they’re smaller and hold both more charge and less heat potential.

There’s another major perk, too: the environmental impact from production is significantly reduced.

Update: The S26 will use a silicon-carbon battery.

Source: Ice Universe, Undead Weibo. https://t.co/6KBDQlNvFW

&mdash; Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) January 16, 2025

The idea of phones receiving high-density batteries isn’t new, but the Samsung Galaxy S26 could be one of the first to come to the western market. Chinese-based companies like Xiaomi and Oppo implemented this style of battery in their devices last year. Considering the disappointment surrounding the 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it’s a timely announcement, but one that might impact sales of the S25 series.

Leaked image of Samsung Galaxy S25 in dark blue showing camera rings.
Evan Blass

The shift from lithim-ion batteries to silicon-carbide might not seem that noteworthy, but battery technology has lagged behind consumer tech for years. There’s a reason battery life is still such a concern, even with modern products. This could signal a turning point in the market where phones receive much more battery life without the need for manufacturers to produce larger and larger devices.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
