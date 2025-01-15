 Skip to main content
Here’s what will happen to the TikTok app if it shuts down this Sunday

a person using Tiktok on their phone
CottonBro Studios / Pexels

TikTok has faced its fair share of controversy over the years, but its current legal battle in the U.S. Supreme Court could determine its accessibility in this country.

Originally, a TikTok ban would have meant no one could download the app, but existing users would still be able to watch and upload content, at least for a while. Now, a new report suggests the app might switch off entirely on Sunday, leaving users high and dry.

If the ban goes through, all U.S.-based TikTok users will receive a message when they log in that redirects them to a website about the shutdown. Existing users will be able to download their personal data and information, according to a report from The Information.

However, no one is quite sure what will happen when the deadline arrives. Other rumors suggest TikTok might get an extension, while others say that Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who will lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, is in talks with Chinese parent company ByteDance — although that rumor has supposedly been debunked. Various reports have emerged today surrounding the “Extend the TikTok Deadline Act,” which would grant a stay of execution for 270 days.

TikTok app on phone next to cameras.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

For many users, TikTok is more than just a way to pass the time. Content creators have built careers around TikTok accounts, and critics of the ban argue that removing access to it is not only a First Amendment violation, but also the destruction of virtual businesses.

If you missed the news, the U.S. has long debated banning TikTok for various “national security” reasons, and now a bipartisan bill has passed that gave ByteDance until January 19 to sell TikTok to an American owner.

If the ban goes through, you could always use a VPN to access TikTok. A huge number of users have decided the best course of action is simply to wash their hands of the app and move on to other platforms like Lemon8, Pixelfed, and RedNote.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
