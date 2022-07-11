WhatsApp will now allow users to react to messages with any emoji, in an expansion of its reaction feature that came out last year. It’s coming to iOS and Android over the coming weeks, and it brings more personalization to one of the world’s most used messaging apps.

Once you get the update, the emoji reactions will work as they do now, with a long press bringing up the basic six options with the incision of a new plus button. Pressing that plus icon will show you the new expanded set of emojis, and you’ll be able to add whatever emoji you want. This includes skin tone variations, family types, and more.

Since you asked… … all emoji Reactions are here! We’re feeling 🤩😎🙌🤸🎉💚 about it. Starting to roll out now to Android and iOS pic.twitter.com/Opk7x0n0VP — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 11, 2022

WhatsApp’s new emoji options aren’t out of the blue. Meta brought the same feature set to its Facebook Messenger service a while ago, so it’s simply pulling both services into sync. In contrast, Apple’s iMessage and Google’s Messages app only allow for six reactions, while Telegram has a more expansive selection but falls below Facebook’s offerings.

Though easy to dismiss as trite, emoji reactions are fun and add an extra layer of personality that’s often lost when communicating via text and not face to face. They’re also pretty useful in replying to messages that don’t need much acknowledgment other than “got it.” The expansion of emoji now adds an even further touch of personality, and I can’t wait to get it on my phone.

You can grab the new update from the App and Play Stores respectively when it’s available over the next couple of weeks.

