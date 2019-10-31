Mobile

WhatsApp’s Fingerprint Unlock Feature Is Now on Android

By

WhatsApp for Android now lets you unlock the app with your fingerprint on supported handsets.

The security feature has been available for compatible iPhones since February 2019, with iOS users also able to use Face ID to unlock the app. Face ID isn’t yet an option for WhatsApp’s Android users.

The new fingerprint feature means that after unlocking your handset, when you go to open WhatsApp you’ll be asked to press your finger on the phone’s sensor to enter the messaging app.

Yes, it’s an extra step, and yes, you’ll keep forgetting you’ve enabled it when you open the app expecting the main screen to appear, but the feature offers extra peace of mind for anyone keen to keep their chats and other WhatsApp data from prying eyes.

How to enable fingerprint unlock

To enable the the new fingerprint unlock feature, first make sure you have the latest version of the app on your device. Then, tap Settings > Account > Privacy > Fingerprint lock. Next, turn on Unlock with fingerprint, and then confirm your fingerprint.

The setup screen within settings lets you choose whether to have the feature kick in immediately after you leave the app, or a minute after you leave, or only when you’ve been away for at least 30 minutes.

You’ll also see a button that lets you choose how much content to show in message notifications, in other words, whether you want to see a preview of the sender and message text when a notification comes through.

In a blog post announcing the new security feature, WhatsApp confirmed that users will still be able to answer calls if the app is locked.

Co-founders Jan Koum and Brian Acton launched WhatsApp in 2004.

In 2014, Facebook acquired the company for a colossal $19 billion, but then, amid reported tensions with its new owners over plans for the messaging app, Acton and Koum decided to leave WhatsApp in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

New to WhatsApp? Check out Digital Trends’ handy guide on how to get the most out of it.

Editors' Recommendations

Did Tesla release an unfinished Smart Summon just to pull an accounting trick?

Tesla Model 3

Facebook lawsuit may increase accountability for spyware makers

facebook independent oversight board mark zuckerberg viva tech start up

Huawei’s answer to the AirPods Pro have both comfort and noise cancellation

huawei freebuds 3 kirin a1 news earbud

Samsung One UI 2.0 brings easier one-handed use and nonintrusive notifications

samsung one ui 2 0 announcement

Samsung Galaxy A9 and A80 smartphones get steep discounts on Amazon

samsung galaxy smartphone a80 a9 deals amazon

The best Apple iPhone 11 cases to style and protect

Apple Card users will be able to buy an iPhone with no interest for 24 months

The Moto 360, the original round smartwatch, is back, and it’s a stunner