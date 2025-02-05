Xiaomi 15 Ultra: possible launch date and what to expect

The announcement date for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has reportedly leaked. According to GSMArena, a promotional poster indicates that the big announcement will occur on Wednesday, February 26. Additionally, a newly discovered video allegedly featuring the new handset has surfaced.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is the successor to the highly regarded Xiaomi 14 Ultra and was expected to launch shortly after the Chinese Spring Festival, which is currently taking place. An earlier rumor said we wouldn’t see the new handset until March.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is garnering attention for its expected advanced camera features, building on the strengths of its predecessor. This new model will enhance photography capabilities with a comprehensive rear camera system. The rumored setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera for detailed images, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera featuring 3x optical zoom for capturing distant subjects, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera designed to perform well in low-light conditions and provide significant zoom range, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera suitable for capturing broader landscapes.

On the performance side, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is anticipated to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which will likely be used across the entire Xiaomi 15 series, including the standard and Pro models. This chipset aims to deliver fast processing speeds and support smooth multitasking.

In terms of design, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to feature a circular camera module on the back, along with a quad micro-curved display designed to provide vivid colors and engaging visuals. An ultrasonic fingerprint scanner could add an extra layer of biometric security for user access.

For performance, rumors suggest configurations of up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, which may enhance multitasking and provide substantial space for applications, photos, and videos. There are also expectations for an improved stereo speaker setup for a better audio experience while gaming, streaming, or enjoying music. Additionally, the device may have a larger battery capacity than the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, aiming to extend usage time between charges, which could benefit users who prioritize longevity and photography.

A Chinese release of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra should follow soon after February 26 with an international release in March.