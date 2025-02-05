 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: possible launch date and what to expect

By
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra's camera.
Xiaomi 14 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The announcement date for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has reportedly leaked. According to GSMArena, a promotional poster indicates that the big announcement will occur on Wednesday, February 26. Additionally, a newly discovered video allegedly featuring the new handset has surfaced.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is the successor to the highly regarded Xiaomi 14 Ultra and was expected to launch shortly after the Chinese Spring Festival, which is currently taking place. An earlier rumor said we wouldn’t see the new handset until March.

Recommended Videos

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is garnering attention for its expected advanced camera features, building on the strengths of its predecessor. This new model will enhance photography capabilities with a comprehensive rear camera system. The rumored setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera for detailed images, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera featuring 3x optical zoom for capturing distant subjects, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera designed to perform well in low-light conditions and provide significant zoom range, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera suitable for capturing broader landscapes.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra leak.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaked poster. GSMArena

On the performance side, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is anticipated to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which will likely be used across the entire Xiaomi 15 series, including the standard and Pro models. This chipset aims to deliver fast processing speeds and support smooth multitasking.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

In terms of design, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to feature a circular camera module on the back, along with a quad micro-curved display designed to provide vivid colors and engaging visuals. An ultrasonic fingerprint scanner could add an extra layer of biometric security for user access.

For performance, rumors suggest configurations of up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, which may enhance multitasking and provide substantial space for applications, photos, and videos. There are also expectations for an improved stereo speaker setup for a better audio experience while gaming, streaming, or enjoying music. Additionally, the device may have a larger battery capacity than the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, aiming to extend usage time between charges, which could benefit users who prioritize longevity and photography.

A Chinese release of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra should follow soon after February 26 with an international release in March.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
The Xiaomi 15 could start a new generation of Android phones
The back of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

It seems like there's always a new chip being introduced for smartphones. Qualcomm is preparing to release its next Snapdragon mobile chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, and there is a report that it could be featured in a new smartphone before the year ends.

Read more
Google just released the first Android 15 beta. Here’s what’s new
The Android 15 logo on a smartphone.

Google has just released the first public beta build of Android 15, marking an end to the developer-focused test phase. The beta version’s release also means that Android 15 is finally in a state where it can be tried by the masses without people having to worry about too many bugs leaving their phone in a sorry state.

The first beta version of Android 15 doesn’t introduce a ton of new features, as most of the notable additions have already appeared in the Developer Preview builds. Google’s blog post, however, mentions the following features as the key highlights

Read more
5 phones you should buy instead of the iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Pro Max lying on the ground surrounded by leaves.

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max is one of the top choices for a premium smartphone. It offers the latest and greatest from Apple, including the new A17 Pro chip, a fantastic camera system, a lightweight titanium body, the Action button, and USB-C charging. It's a great package.

But there’s no doubt about it — the iPhone 15 Pro Max is also quite expensive, with a starting price of $1,200. It’s also not the only option out there if you want the best smartphone on the market, especially if you aren’t particularly invested in the Apple ecosystem.

Read more