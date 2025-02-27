 Skip to main content
Xiaomi’s gorgeous new flagship phone just launched in China

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Chinese version.
The global launch of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is just days away. Today, the phone’s Chinese version (via Android Headlines) was announced, confirming many recent rumors that could be carried over to that international version.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra features Qualcomm’s latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The announced models include 12GB or 16GB of RAM with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage.

The phone features a 6.73-inch WQHD+ (3200 x 1440) LTPO AMOLED flat display, designed with a quad micro-curved shape and covered by a curved glass. This display features an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120Hz, with a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. The phone’s frame remains flat throughout.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra has a 6,000mAh battery that supports 90W wired charging, 80W wireless charging, and 18W reverse wireless charging.

The handset’s standout feature is likely its large camera module on the back, which has been widely rumored. This setup includes four cameras: three with 50 megapixels each and one with 200 megapixels.

The primary 50-megapixel camera features a 1-inch Sony sensor, an aperture f/1.63, and optical image stabilization (OIS). The second 50-megapixel camera is a telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom and a 70mm focal length. It also features OIS.

The third 50-megapixel camera is an ultra-wide lens with an aperture of f/2.2 and a field of view of 115 degrees. Finally, the 200-megapixel telephoto camera uses a periscope design, featuring a sensor measuring 1/1.4 inches and an aperture of f/2.6. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Chinese version of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra comes in four color combinations: Black, White, Chrome, and Green/Silver. The Chrome model features metallic and black colors with black vegan leather, while the Green/Silver version uses green vegan leather.

The international version of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra should have most of its specifications consistent, though some differences may be expected. These could include variations in color options, battery specifications, and more.

The global Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be unveiled on Sunday, March 2, at MWC 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. We should learn the handset’s international pricing and release dates at that time.

Bryan M. Wolfe
