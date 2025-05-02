 Skip to main content
You can now pre-order the NotebookLM app on the App Store

A listing for Google’s NotebookLM app has appeared on the App Store with an expected launch date of May 20, meaning the popular research assistant will go portable this month. May 20 is the first day of I/O 2025, so we’re expecting the app to be unveiled and launched during one of the conference’s events or keynotes.

As a research assistant designed to help students and researchers interact with large numbers of sources, it’s not surprising that NotebookLM is mostly used on desktops. However, that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t be convenient to access your notebooks or ask a quick question on mobile — which is exactly why we’re getting a NotebookLM app.

Not to mention, the app will also make it much easier to listen to your Audio Overview podcasts on the go. Judging by the app description on the App Store, this is one of the main selling points of the app:

Listen to your favorite Audio Overviews on the go with the Google NotebookLM app, the official companion app to notebooklm.google.com.

The app allows you to:

• View the notebooks you have created on notebooklm.google.com

• View the sources you have uploaded in each of the notebooks

• Listen to the Audio Overviews you have generated on notebooklm.google.com

This isn’t surprising, since the AI podcast feature has been highlighted by Google numerous times as being one of the most popular features on the platform.

As well as mobile, the app will also be available on iPad and tablets, which should make it easier to use and multitask with compared to using it in-browser. Another neat feature of the app is the ability to send sources from anywhere on your device to the app through the normal Share menu.

If you haven’t tried NotebookLM before, there is a free tier available and the new app should make it easier to casually test it out without going to your PC and making a whole thing of it. You might not be the research paper-reading type usually, but it’s a whole different story when you can upload the paper and generate a summary of it in the form of a conversational podcast.

Google recently expanded the languages available too, so you can also consume content that isn’t available in your language or generate podcasts in a language you’re studying for listening practice.

NotebookLM and its app will almost certainly be covered at I/O 2025, so keep an eye out for that if you’re interested in learning more about it. For now, you can “pre-order” the app on the App Store or “pre-register” for it on the Google Play Store.

