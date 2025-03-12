You will soon be able to chat with Gemini Live in two languages at once

Since its introduction last year, Gemini Live has rapidly evolved and become increasingly sophisticated, enhancing user interaction with its advanced conversational AI capabilities. Recently, Android Authority highlighted an exciting new feature: the upcoming ability to communicate with Gemini Live in multiple languages.

In the latest beta version of Google’s app, identified as “16.9.39.sa.arm64” for Android, users can add a second language to their settings. This innovative enhancement allows seamless switching between two selected languages during conversations, significantly improving accessibility for users around the globe.

This multi-language capability was initially hinted at in late 2024. However, this marks the first instance where a beta version has provided users with a tangible option to select languages from a comprehensive list. Currently, Gemini Live supports an impressive array of over 45 languages, catering to a diverse international user base.

Additional features are on the horizon for Gemini Live. Among these are the ability to upload videos for analysis, which will broaden the scope of interaction and enable users to engage with the AI in even more dynamic ways.

There has been no official announcement regarding the timeline for releasing these features to the public.

Unveiled initially as Bard, Google’s Gemini Live is designed to foster a more natural and engaging conversational experience with AI. By allowing for spoken dialogue rather than exclusively relying on text-based prompts, this feature aims to replicate the fluidity and nuance of real-time conversations, offering users a more intuitive and seamless way to interact with technology.

Gemini Live is readily available across Android and iOS platforms. It’s free to all users.