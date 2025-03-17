Your Google Assistant just lost a bunch of features ahead of the move to Gemini

We’ve only just learned that Google Assistant is being replaced with Gemini, and now, it turns out that some features are being quietly retired as a result. Some will be available as part of Gemini, but devices that don’t yet have access to Google’s latest AI companion may not have an immediate replacement. Here’s what’s going away.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google Assistant will lose a total of seven features, and this will affect Android, Nest Hub, and Nest speakers users.

Recommended Videos

For starters, you will no longer be able to favorite, share, and ask where your photos were taken by using voice controls. Google suggests that you can still favorite and share them in the Google Photos app; seeing where they were taken requires a Smart Display or tablet. You also won’t be able to change photo frame settings or ambient screen settings with voice controls, but again, Google says you can still do this in Smart Display settings.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

One thing that many people might be sorry to see go is live translation. Google Assistant will no longer translate live conversations with interpreter mode. A small consolation is that translating single words and phrases will still work, but no longer in live conversation mode.

A couple of things are being moved to Routines. You won’t be able to schedule or hear Family Bell announcements or get daily updates from Google Assistant. Those things will now need to be set up as Routines. On the other hand, you can’t get birthday reminders through Routines anymore, and will instead need to ask your Assistant to remind you about important birthdays.

Lastly, Google Assistant will no longer be available on car accessories that use a Bluetooth connection or an AUX plug.

These may not sound like major losses across the board, but undoubtedly, some devices will feel the loss more than others. The move to Gemini is still being rolled out, and as a result, certain devices may not have an immediate replacement for the things that Google Assistant will no longer support.