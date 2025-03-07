3 free underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon you should watch in March 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Mortal (2020) Sirona (2023) The Wall (2012)

While Amazon Freevee is no longer a thing, at least in name, Amazon still offers a selection of free movies and shows that you can watch without a subscription. Among these are intriguing sci-fi movies, including these three free, underrated movies on Amazon you should watch in March 2025.

They’re all from the last 15 years and represent the diversity that’s available in the sci-fi genre, touching on angles like characters with special powers or people taken down by mysterious forces.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Mortal (2020)

MORTAL Official Trailer (2020) Nat Wolff Fantasy Movie HD

A Norwegian film with most of the dialogue in English (along with English subtitles), Mortal is a fantasy action movie inspired by Norse mythology with sci-fi elements integrated into the plot. Eric (Nat Wolff) wakes up in the wilderness to discover that he not only has terrible burns but that virtually everyone he touches dies. He meets with a psychologist named Christine (Iben Akerlie), who tries to help after discovering his powers are controlled by his emotions.

Mortal was well received by viewers and earned mixed reviews from critics. Jared Mobarek of The Film Stage calls the movie a “fascinating take … with some cool set pieces and a willingness to increase stakes by killing characters and dealing with the complexity of the aftermath.”

Stream Mortal for free on Amazon Prime Video.

Sirona (2023)

Sirona (2023) | Official Trailer HD

Sirona (Ashlynn Hideman) is a young woman with supernatural gifts. She escapes from a government facility where she is being held captive and people are conducting experiments on her. But her freedom is short-lived because soon, she finds herself on the run from mercenaries who are desperate to capture her and take her back.

Earning a 90% Rotten Tomatoes audience score, Sirona is one of those lesser-known indie films for fans who revel in finding underground gems. But views are polarizing, and Sirona will only appeal to those who appreciate low-budget sci-fi and all of its charms.

Stream Sirona for free on Amazon Prime Video.

The Wall (2012)

The Wall Official Trailer 1 (2013) - Drama HD

Based on the Marlen Haushofer novel Die Wand, The Wall is an Austrian-German sci-fi drama about Die Frau (Martina Gedeck), who travels to a remote hunting lodge with friends only to realize that after they go out for a walk, she is trapped behind an invisible wall. She spends three years alone with the help of her friend’s dog, struggling with isolation, depression, and confusion as to what is going on.

Earning decent reviews, The Wall is a heavy, haunting movie that’s not your traditional sci-fi. Boston Globe’s Ethan Gilsdorf describes The Wall as “bleak and beautiful, harrowing yet inspiring … a stunning tale of isolation and survival in a wild and silent world.”

Stream The Wall for free on Amazon Prime Video.