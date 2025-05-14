3 great BritBox shows you should watch in May 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents I, Jack Wright (2025) Ludwig (2024) Unforgiven (2009)

You’re probably not actually out of American TV to watch, but whether you have or not, BritBox offers a welcome reprieve from the way we do TV stateside. The streaming service, which is dedicated to bringing you the best TV from the U.K., is filled with shows that are well worth exploring.

We’ve pulled together three BritBox shows that are worth checking out this month. Are two of them about detectives? Yes, but you know what? The Brits make many detective shows, and we’re more than okay with that.

Recommended Videos

I, Jack Wright (2025)

A very recent premiere on the service, I, Jack Wright tells the story of a woman who, in the aftermath of her husband’s death by apparent suicide, makes a shocking discovery about his will. As she begins the process of contesting it, police investigate his death in order to determine whether everything is as straightforward as it appears.

I, Jack Wright perfectly combines the devastation that comes after an intimate loss with some of the more intriguing elements from its premise. Told over the course of six episodes, the British drama is designed to keep you hooked from the very first episode.

You can watch I, Jack Wright on BritBox.

Ludwig (2024)

Look, the Brits make a lot of mystery shows, and a lot of them are pretty great. Ludwig has a great and original twist that revolves around the twins at the show’s center. When one twin, a detective, goes missing, his reclusive brother is convinced to stand in for him to get to the bottom of his brother’s disappearance.

All the while, he’s also wrapped up in a separate murder investigation and can’t clue anyone in to the fact that he is not, in fact, his brother. David Mitchell’s remarkable central performance is a huge piece of why this show works, as is its careful management of several different tones.

You can watch Ludwig on BritBox.

Unforgiven (2009)

A brilliant, straightforward drama that is not about detectives, Unforgiven follows a woman just released from prison after a 15-year sentence. As she tries to rebuild her life after spending half of her life behind bars, the series charts her attempts to reckon with all of the decisions that landed her in prison, even as the people she wronged begin plotting their revenge.

Unforgiven is a show about what it means to come back into a society that might not welcome you and whether you can ever truly reconcile yourself to the worst things you’ve ever done.

You can watch Unforgiven on BritBox.