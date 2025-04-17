 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (April 18 – 20)

By
Weekend Watchlist: Hulu Shea Whigham and Carrie Coon in Lake George.
Magnet Releasing
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 44 minutes ago

Given the success of A Minecraft Movie in theaters, our first instinct for this week’s update was to suggest some great Jack Black movies on Hulu. Unfortunately, there aren’t any great Jack Black movies on Hulu. Year One and Gulliver’s Travels are far from his best work. But while we can’t recommend any of Black’s films on Hulu right now, there are three great Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend.

The first is a terrific crime thriller that flew way under the radar last year. Our second pick of the week features Jude Law in a different kind of thriller that dramatizes some dangerous events from the early ’80s. And our final pick of the week features an engaging romance between two of the most recognizable TV stars of their era. It’s an onscreen pairing that works surprisingly well.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Lake George (2024)

Carrie Coon and Shea Whigham in Lake George.
Magnet Releasing

Boardwalk Empire‘s Shea Whigham gets a juicy leading role in the neo-noir thriller Lake George. After spending a decade in prison for insurance fraud, Don (Whigham) is a man who truly has nothing left to lose. His benefactor, Armen (Glenn Fleshler), escaped the consequences of their actions and doesn’t want to pay Don back for the favors he’s owed. Instead, Armen wants Don to kill his ex-girlfriend, Phyllis (Carrie Coon).

Thankfully for Phyllis, Don likes her plan better. She proposes that they team up to rob Armen’s stashed cash and slip out of town to start a new life. That’s all much easier said than done. Don may have traded one manipulator for another, but Phyllis seems like she has a real heart underneath the schemes. Maybe they’ll both have a chance to get what they deserve.

Watch Lake George on Hulu.

The Order (2024)

A man fires a gun in The Order.
Vertical

The Order is loosely based upon real events that took place in the early ’80s. Bob Mathews (Nicholas Hoult) leads The Order, a violent militia that’s too extreme even for the broader white supremacy movement. It’s not enough for Mathews to see other races subjugated. He wants to start a race war and overthrow the U.S. government. And he’s got just enough followers to be dangerous.

FBI agent Terry Husk (Jude Law) and an inexperienced police officer, Jamie Bowen (Tye Sheridan), have a common interest in stopping Mathews’ plot before it can go too far. As their investigation turns up the heat on Mathews, it only makes things more dangerous for Husk and Bowen.

Watch The Order on Hulu.

Enough Said (2013)

Searchlight Pictures

The Sopranos‘ James Gandolfini had one of his final roles on the big screen in Enough Said opposite Seinfeld‘s Julia Louis-Dreyfus. This romantic drama/comedy features Gandolfini and Louis-Dreyfus as Albert and Eva, a pair of single parents who have a lot in common with each other. Despite Eva’s initial reservations, she joyfully starts a relationship with Albert.

However, Eva has a secret that she’s been keeping from both Albert and his ex-wife, Marianne (Catherine Keener). Eva is close to both and doesn’t want to lose either one by revealing her conflicting relationships with them. That could potentially end her connection with them, but keeping this secret won’t help Eva in the long run.

Watch Enough Said on Hulu.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (April 11-13)
A man rides an elevator in Ripley.

Exploring Netflix can be fun, but eventually, you might realize that you don't subscribe to the app because you love to scroll through it. If you're looking for a show that you can sit down and enjoy, we've made sure that the algorithm doesn't steer you the wrong way.

Each of these shows is relatively compact, and they all speak to different tastes. If you're looking for an intriguing murder story, we've got that. This list also has a taste of sci-fi and horror, so whatever you might be looking for, this list will hopefully keep you covered.

Read more
3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (April 11-13)
A group of four kids stand next to each other in Y2K.

With The White Lotus season 3 completed, HBO has two hit shows premiering this weekend: The Last of Us season 2 and Hacks season 4. The former set viewership records on its way to becoming a beloved video game adaptation. The latter recently won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.

While HBO continues to dish out great television, the movie library on Max isn't too shabby. Blockbusters like The Lord of the Rings and DC movies are fun, but you can find some underrated hits within each genre. Try something new this weekend and give one of these three movies a shot.

Read more
3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (April 11 – 13)
Daisy Ridley in Magpie.

Hulu has added several new films in the past week, including movies that either flew under the radar in theaters or skipped them altogether. While not all of the latest additions are on the same level, two are easy picks for the three great Hulu movies to stream this weekend.

The two films in question are a thriller called Magpie and a harrowing period drama, Small Things Like These. To lighten the mood, we're kicking things off with an action comedy starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon, which also recently arrived on Hulu.

Read more