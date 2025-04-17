3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (April 18 – 20)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Lake George (2024) The Order (2024) Enough Said (2013)

Given the success of A Minecraft Movie in theaters, our first instinct for this week’s update was to suggest some great Jack Black movies on Hulu. Unfortunately, there aren’t any great Jack Black movies on Hulu. Year One and Gulliver’s Travels are far from his best work. But while we can’t recommend any of Black’s films on Hulu right now, there are three great Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend.

The first is a terrific crime thriller that flew way under the radar last year. Our second pick of the week features Jude Law in a different kind of thriller that dramatizes some dangerous events from the early ’80s. And our final pick of the week features an engaging romance between two of the most recognizable TV stars of their era. It’s an onscreen pairing that works surprisingly well.

Lake George (2024)

Boardwalk Empire‘s Shea Whigham gets a juicy leading role in the neo-noir thriller Lake George. After spending a decade in prison for insurance fraud, Don (Whigham) is a man who truly has nothing left to lose. His benefactor, Armen (Glenn Fleshler), escaped the consequences of their actions and doesn’t want to pay Don back for the favors he’s owed. Instead, Armen wants Don to kill his ex-girlfriend, Phyllis (Carrie Coon).

Thankfully for Phyllis, Don likes her plan better. She proposes that they team up to rob Armen’s stashed cash and slip out of town to start a new life. That’s all much easier said than done. Don may have traded one manipulator for another, but Phyllis seems like she has a real heart underneath the schemes. Maybe they’ll both have a chance to get what they deserve.

The Order (2024)

The Order is loosely based upon real events that took place in the early ’80s. Bob Mathews (Nicholas Hoult) leads The Order, a violent militia that’s too extreme even for the broader white supremacy movement. It’s not enough for Mathews to see other races subjugated. He wants to start a race war and overthrow the U.S. government. And he’s got just enough followers to be dangerous.

FBI agent Terry Husk (Jude Law) and an inexperienced police officer, Jamie Bowen (Tye Sheridan), have a common interest in stopping Mathews’ plot before it can go too far. As their investigation turns up the heat on Mathews, it only makes things more dangerous for Husk and Bowen.

Enough Said (2013)

The Sopranos‘ James Gandolfini had one of his final roles on the big screen in Enough Said opposite Seinfeld‘s Julia Louis-Dreyfus. This romantic drama/comedy features Gandolfini and Louis-Dreyfus as Albert and Eva, a pair of single parents who have a lot in common with each other. Despite Eva’s initial reservations, she joyfully starts a relationship with Albert.

However, Eva has a secret that she’s been keeping from both Albert and his ex-wife, Marianne (Catherine Keener). Eva is close to both and doesn’t want to lose either one by revealing her conflicting relationships with them. That could potentially end her connection with them, but keeping this secret won’t help Eva in the long run.

