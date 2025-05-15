 Skip to main content
3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (May 16 – 18)

By
Weekend Watchlist: Hulu Rebecca Ferguson and Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.
Paramount
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 30 minutes ago

Next weekend, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is probably going to be the action movie of the summer. So there’s no better time than to revisit the first five films in the franchise on Hulu. But only one of those flicks is among the three great Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend.

This week’s other selections include a dark drama/thriller as well as a recently premiered Hulu original comedy movie. With selections like these, you can put off going to a movie theater for at least another weekend.

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

Tom Cruise holds onto the side Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation.
Paramount Pictures

It’s hard to believe that Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation came out only a decade ago, as it marked a turning point in the long-running film franchise. Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt has had to go rogue before, but this time there was no Impossible Mission Force to go back to after being declared a traitor and a terrorist. The reality is that Ethan got too close to a secretive terrorist organization known as The Syndicate, and it tried to destroy him.

Ethan’s life is spared by Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), a Syndicate operative who has been officially disavowed by MI6. Unofficially, Ilsa is deep undercover and trying to bring down the Syndicate from within. It’s a dangerous spot to be in, and she needs Ethan’s help just as much as he needs hers. It would be a match made in Heaven if their lives weren’t constantly on the line.

Watch Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation on Hulu.

Trust (2010)

Clive Owens and Catherine Keener in Trust.
Millennium Films

Friends star David Schwimmer directed Trust, a dark thriller starring Clive Owen and Catherine Keener as Will and Lynn Cameron. The Camerons’ world is shattered when their 14-year-old daughter, Annie (Liana Liberato), is seduced online by a much older man (Chris Henry Coffey) who lures her to a mall and then a hotel before molesting her.

Annie initially hides the encounter from her parents because she still believes that the older man loves her, but when the truth comes out, Will becomes obsessed with finding her rapist. It becomes so all-consuming to Will that he constantly replays the incident in his mind. The pressure Will puts on Annie causes her to spiral even further out of control.

Watch Trust on Hulu.

Summer of 69 (2025)

Chloe Fineman in Summer of 69.
Hulu

The title of the new Hulu original movie Summer of 69 may suggest a flashback film, but the number has a different connotation in the context of the movie. This is a comedy about the unlikely friendship between a teenager named Abby Flores (Sam Morelos) and a stripper who calls herself Santa Monica (Chloe Fineman). Abby is desperately in love with her friend, Max Warren (Matt Cornett), so she hires Santa Monica to help her get the confidence she needs to romantically pursue him.

Santa Monica likes Abby, but she’s not helping her out of the goodness of her heart. She needs the astronomically high money that Abby promised to save her job at the strip club and pursue her dream of becoming the co-owner. But she and Abby may be very disappointed when their ambitions seem very out of reach.

Watch Summer of 69 on Hulu.

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…

