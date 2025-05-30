 Skip to main content
3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (May 30-June 1)

By
Weekend Watchlist: Hulu Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
Lucasfilm, Disney
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 4 hours ago

For the final weekend of May, Hulu is adding one of the most important political dramas of 2024. The Seed of the Sacred Fig was made by Iranian filmmakers and actors who risked imprisonment for their involvement with the film. The fact that it was made at all feels like a miracle, and now it’s an easy selection for one of the three great Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend.

Our other two picks for the week include a newly added sex comedy/drama and one of the few Star Wars films that’s still on Hulu. But don’t wait until the first day of June to watch that one. It’s probably going home to Disney+ after May 31, so catch it while you can.

Need more recommendations? We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (2024)

The cast of The Seed of the Sacred Fig.
Alamode Film

The story behind the 2025 Oscar-nominated The Seed of the Sacred Fig is just as interesting and compelling as the film itself. Iranian writer and director Mohammad Rasoulof was forced to flee his country after making the movie, but stars Soheila Golestani and Missagh Zareh remain trapped in their homeland. Rasoulof set the story against the real uprising of young women in Iran who pushed back against the harsh religious restrictions placed upon what they could wear in public.

Zareh plays Iman, a lawyer who gets his desired promotion to Iran’s Revolutionary Court, only to realize that he’s supposed to rubber-stamp the sentences brought before him without trial. Iman is also forbidden from telling his wife, Najmeh (Golestani), or their daughters, Rezvan (Mahsa Rostami) and Sana (Setareh Maleki), about his new job. He’s also given a handgun for protection. When the gun goes missing, Iman becomes increasingly paranoid about the intentions of his wife and children, so much so that it may destroy their bond as a family.

Watch The Seed of the Sacred Fig on Hulu.

How to Please a Woman (2022)

The cast of How to Please a Woman.
Such Much Films

How to Please a Woman is an Australian sex comedy with some drama mixed in as well. Sally Phillips stars as Gina, a middle-aged woman who has an epiphany when her friends send her a stripper, Tom (Alexander England), for her birthday. It turns out that Gina doesn’t want to have sex with Tom, but she is very turned on by watching him clean her house with his shirt off.

That inspires Gina to save Tom’s employers at a moving company and transform them into a cleaning service geared towards women that can also offer sexual gratification on the side. It’s a very freeing decision by Gina, as she finally questions what she wants out of her now sexless marriage. But just because Gina feels liberated enough to ask those questions, it doesn’t mean she’ll like the answers she receives.

Watch How to Please a Woman on Hulu.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Diego Luna, Felicity Jones, and the droid K-2SO in a scene from Rogue One.
Lucasfilm

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be on Hulu through at least May 31. Hulu hasn’t confirmed it’s leaving on June 1, but you should assume that it is. Rogue One is by far the best Star Wars movie in decades and the one that recaptures the flavor of the original trilogy more than any of the prequels or sequels. In the aftermath of Andor, the movie now plays very differently for a few characters who had larger parts on that show.

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) has a secondary role here to Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), a young woman who unexpectedly holds the key to saving the Rebel Alliance from the Death Star. Jyn’s father, Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen), helped build the Death Star, and the message he has for his daughter may help the rebels destroy it. But first, Jyn has to be convinced to accompany Cassian and his droid, K-2SO (Alan Tudyk), on a mission to a world under Imperial occupation. From there, it’s clear that the only way to stop the Death Star is by stealing the plans from the most secure facility in the entire Empire.

Watch Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on Hulu.

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
