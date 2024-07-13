 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Like Fly Me to the Moon? Then watch these 3 great movies now

By
Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson smiling and posing with the moon in the background in a promo image for the film Fly Me to the Moon.
Columbia Pictures

Two-time Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson stars opposite Channing Tatum in the romantic comedy Fly Me to the Moon. Set in the 1960s amid the space race, the film centers on the unexpected romance that blossoms between a marketing executive preparing a fake moon landing in case the real one fails and a NASA executive preparing for the Apollo 11 mission.

2024 has already produced several great movies, and while Fly Me to the Moon doesn’t break any ground, it remains a sweet and surprisingly clever period piece with a compelling story and a fantastic performance from Johansson. Those who love the film’s unique blend of satire, comedy, and romance will surely want to check out these other movies that share similar themes, comedic approaches, and even a fair share of romance.

Recommended Videos

Down with Love (2003)

Renée Zellweger and Ewan McGregor in a promo image for the film Down with Love.
20th Century Studios

Two-time Oscar winner Renée Zellweger stars opposite Ewan McGregor in Peyton Reed’s 2003 period rom-com Down with Love. It tells the story of Catcher Block (McGregor), an infamous womanizing writer, who seemingly meets his match in Barbara Novak (Zellweger), a staunch, no-nonsense feminist who threatens his approach to carefree, casual sex.

A campy pastiche that pays homage to Rock Hudson and Doris Day’s “no-sex comedies” of the 1960s like Pillow Talk and Lover Come BackDown with Love wears its inspirations on its sleeve. It’s funny, silly, delightful, absurd, and sexy, benefitting from Zellweger and McGregor’s committed, exaggerated performances. Down with Love really has everything: stunning fashion, scene-stealing supporting performances from Sarah Paulson and David Hyde Pierce, campy humor, and even a closing credits musical number in service of a classic battle-of-the-sexes story that will leave audiences grinning from ear to ear.

Down with Love is available to rent or purchase on Amazon and other digital vendors.

How to Steal a Million (1966)

Audrey Hepburn and Peter O'Toole smiling and looking at the camera in a promo photo for How to Steal a Million,
20th Century Studios

Speaking of ’60s-set rom-coms, let’s talk about How to Steal a Million. Audrey Hepburn stars opposite Peter O’Toole in this crime comedy about the relationship between the daughter of an art forger and a cat burglar. When experts threaten to ruin the lavish lifestyle of art forger Charles Bonnet (Hugo Griffith), his daughter, Nicole (Hepburn), hires the services of renowned thief Simon Dermott (O’Toole) to steal the fake sculpture her father just sold.

Like Fly Me to the MoonHow to Steal a Million is 20 minutes too long. However, Hepburn’s irresistible charm is a perfect match for O’Toole’s devilish appeal, turning an otherwise straightforward comedy into a work of true comedic genius. This crime caper defies expectations and logic, but it excels as a showcase for its well-matched stars, acting as a time capsule that perfectly captures the swinging ’60s in all their zany, stylish glory.

How to Steal a Million is available to rent or purchase on Amazon and other digital vendors.

Wag the Dog (1997)

Robert De Niro, Anne Heche, and Dustin Hoffman as Conrad, Winifred, and Stanley sitting on a bench in the film Wag the Dog.
New Line Cinema

The biting satirical political comedy Wag the Dog is among Barry Levinson’s most underappreciated efforts. Two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro plays Conrad Brean, a political spin doctor hired by presidential adviser Winifred Ames (Anne Heche) to do damage control after a sex scandal threatens the current president’s re-election campaign. Deciding the best way to change the narrative is to provide a distraction, Brean hires Hollywood producer Stanley Motss (Dustin Hoffman), who fabricates a fictional war in Albania to capture the media’s attention.

Wag the Dog is a pitch-black political satire that depicts the media’s ability to distract the masses and shape the narrative. It is absurdly funny yet uncomfortably accurate, especially in today’s political context. Witty, biting, and ruthless, Wag the Dog is a clever and wickedly humorous yet sobering film that reminds us just how easy it is to fabricate a piece of news — and how easy it is for a lie to become a reality.

Wag the Dog is available to rent or purchase on Amazon and other digital vendors.

Editors’ Recommendations

David Caballero
David Caballero
Freelance Writer
David is a Mexican freelance writer with a deep appreciation for words. After three years in the cold world of Marketing…
5 sci-fi movies on Netflix you need to watch in July 2024
Melanie Laurent lays down in a pod.

Sci-fi is rally taking off on Netflix. Several noteworthy sci-fi titles are among the more popular films on Netflix. The Back to the Future trilogy is fun for the entire family, while the four Matrix films are the gold standard for the cyberpunk subgenre. Other popular sci-fi films on Netflix include Glass, Rebel Moon, Godzilla Minus One, and Atlas.

What's great about Netflix is the sheer volume of films. There are a lot of choices within each genre, especially sci-fi. But the high number of choices can be overwhelming. To ease your decision, here are five sci-fi movies you need to watch in July. Our choices include a DC superhero adventure, a sequel in a young adult franchise, and an underrated space horror movie.
The Flash (2023)

Read more
3 sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in July
A man on a motorcycle standing up, arms out on either side, wearing a cyborg outfit in Shin Kamen Rider.

Looking for a good summer sci-fi movie? There are three on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in July that are perfect for a warm, summer night. They’re all currently available with a base Amazon Prime subscription, but that could change. So, add them to your watchlist now and enjoy.

One of the movies is a classic from the late '80s starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. One is a gripping documentary, and the other is a Japanese sci-fi superhero film that has received rave reviews. Each one offers a unique take on the genre that will delight, no matter what type of sci-fi you typically enjoy.
Shin Kamen Rider (2023)
Shin Masked Rider | Official Trailer | Amazon Prime

Read more
3 underrated shows on (HBO) Max you need to watch in July
Thomas Jane in Hung.

You may have noticed that there are far more reality shows than scripted series on Max, and you can thank Discovery for that. Rest assured that you will never see 90 Day Fiancé or any of its infinite spinoffs on our monthly list of underrated shows on Max. It's just not what we're into.

Our picks for the three underrated shows on Max include one of Adult Swim's best animated series, an intense miniseries, and a very raunchy comedy featuring the star of The Punisher. Two of those three shows were also HBO originals, and a reminder that the Home Box Office brand still carries more weight than Max.
The Boondocks (2005-2014)

Read more