3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (June 20-22)

In addition to being a central hub for many people’s shopping, Amazon also has a pretty impressive library of streaming titles. If you’re looking for something to watch, you might be overwhelmed by the sheer number of choices available.

If you’re looking for a way to hone in on what you’d actually like to watch, we’ve got you covered. We’ve pulled together three great, underrated movies that are all available on Prime Video and are all well worth your time:

I Like Movies (2022)

If you think you’re the cinephile in your friend group, then I Like Movies was made for you. The film tells the story of a socially awkward teenager who takes a job at a video store in the mid-2000s and develops a complicated relationship with his older female supervisor.

Funny and heartfelt in a way that only indies can seem to get away with, I Like Movies is both an earnest ode to loving movies and a reminder of how intense our feelings can be when we’re 17. I Like Movies is shaggy, funny, and features a cast of actors you probably won’t recognize.

You can watch I Like Movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Midnight Cowboy (1969)

More than 50 years later, Midnight Cowboy still feels as transgressive as it did when it was first released in 1969. The movie follows a young man from a small town who moves to New York City, convinced that he’ll attach himself to a wealthy woman who can keep him in comfort.

Instead, he finds himself in poverty and lives in a rundown, abandoned apartment with hustler Enrico “Ratso” Rizzo. As the two begin working together to earn cash, they form a friendship that becomes their only lifeline as they struggle to make ends meet in a city less hospitable than either of them anticipated.

You can watch Midnight Cowboy on Amazon Prime Video.

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

There aren’t a ton of great racing movies, but Ford v Ferrari is one of the very best. The film tells the true story of the men that Ford brought in in an attempt to compete with Ferrari at the 24-hour race at Le Mans.

In chronicling the many challenges that come with trying to build something in collaboration with corporate overlords, the film also has interesting resonances with what it’s like to work in Hollywood. Anchored by great movie star work from Christian Bale and Matt Damon, Ford v. Ferrari is sturdy and functional in ways that few modern movies of any size manage to be.

You can watch Ford v. Ferrari on Amazon Prime Video.