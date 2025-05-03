 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in May 2025 

By
Animated character monsters all staring at something in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.
Columbia Pictures

Looking for a good movie to watch this month? These three underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video probably weren’t on your radar, but you might want to consider them. There’s an animated movie that didn’t get a fair shake to watch with the kids. After the family movie, check out two thrillers once the little ones head to bed.

Since movies are coming and going on Amazon Prime Video, these titles might not be available for long, so give them a go while you can.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (2021)

Michael B. Jordan stars in this action thriller that was in development for 20 years before it finally got made. The result became Without Remorse, a gripping retelling of Tom Clancy’s 1993 novel of the same name. The story follows John Kelly (Jordan), a U.S. Navy SEAL out to avenge the death of his wife and unit members, murdered by Russian hitmen.

Jordan received praise for his performance. The movie garnered mixed reviews because the plot was deemed too generic. When it comes to popcorn action movies, that’s exactly what you want: a lot of action and a likable protagonist. So, if you need a break from Tom Cruise, Jason Statham, and Liam Neeson flicks, Without Remorse is a nice departure from the usual that solidifies Jordan’s status as a bona fide action star. 

Stream Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse on Amazon Prime Video. 

Spinning Man (2018)

Guy Pearce, who had one of the best movie performances in 2024, is at the center of Spinning Man as Evan Birch, a respected college professor who becomes the lead suspect in the case of a missing high school student. Also starring Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, Clark Gregg, and Jamie Kennedy, Spinning Man had a limited release, which left it with a smaller audience than it might otherwise have had.

Sure, it’s a story that has often been told in movies and TV shows. Spinning Man received negative to mixed reviews, but with a cast like that, it’s worth checking out.

Stream Spinning Man on Amazon Prime Video. 

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022)

When it comes to kids, they want to see fun characters, hilarious scenes, and an adorable story. You get all of that with Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. As the fourth installment in the franchise, the animated adventure fantasy comedy serves as a direct sequel to Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. The one downside: Adam Sandler does not return to voice Count Dracula. Instead, Brian Hull voices the famous vampire.

Production for this movie took place during the COVID-19 pandemic. After the release was delayed, the movie went right to streaming. Because of the streaming release, Hotel Transylvania didn’t really get its due. The most important thing is that your kids will love it. Plus, all four Hotel Transylvania movies are streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now, perfect for a movie marathon weekend. 

Stream Hotel Transylvania: Transformania on Amazon Prime Video.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
3 action movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April 2025
A woman elbows a man in the face trying to take a gun from her in the movie G20.

Whether you’re just coming off the heels of a vacation with fun in the sun or you want to relax for a quiet night in after a grueling week, kicking back with a great action movie is a good way to do it. Amazon Prime Video has you covered with some solid options, including a brand-new movie with an A-list cast headed up by Viola Davis.

The three action movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April 2025 include two films released in the last five years, including, as noted, a new flick, along with a classic from the ‘80s with a reboot in the works.

Read more
3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (April 11-13)
A group of four kids stand next to each other in Y2K.

With The White Lotus season 3 completed, HBO has two hit shows premiering this weekend: The Last of Us season 2 and Hacks season 4. The former set viewership records on its way to becoming a beloved video game adaptation. The latter recently won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.

While HBO continues to dish out great television, the movie library on Max isn't too shabby. Blockbusters like The Lord of the Rings and DC movies are fun, but you can find some underrated hits within each genre. Try something new this weekend and give one of these three movies a shot.

Read more
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (April 11-13)
Still from The Last Temptation of Christ

We are living in an era when the number of shows and movies available to us is greater than ever. In spite of this abundance of choices, though, it can be paralyzing to find something that's worth your time. That's why we've put together this list of three movies on Amazon Prime Video that will all be worth your time.

Whether you're looking for something serious and contemplative or want to laugh and have a good time, this list should have something for you.

Read more