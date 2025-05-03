3 underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in May 2025 

Table of Contents Table of Contents Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (2021) Spinning Man (2018) Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022)

Looking for a good movie to watch this month? These three underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video probably weren’t on your radar, but you might want to consider them. There’s an animated movie that didn’t get a fair shake to watch with the kids. After the family movie, check out two thrillers once the little ones head to bed.

Since movies are coming and going on Amazon Prime Video, these titles might not be available for long, so give them a go while you can.

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (2021)

Michael B. Jordan stars in this action thriller that was in development for 20 years before it finally got made. The result became Without Remorse, a gripping retelling of Tom Clancy’s 1993 novel of the same name. The story follows John Kelly (Jordan), a U.S. Navy SEAL out to avenge the death of his wife and unit members, murdered by Russian hitmen.

Jordan received praise for his performance. The movie garnered mixed reviews because the plot was deemed too generic. When it comes to popcorn action movies, that’s exactly what you want: a lot of action and a likable protagonist. So, if you need a break from Tom Cruise, Jason Statham, and Liam Neeson flicks, Without Remorse is a nice departure from the usual that solidifies Jordan’s status as a bona fide action star.

Stream Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse on Amazon Prime Video.

Spinning Man (2018)

Guy Pearce, who had one of the best movie performances in 2024, is at the center of Spinning Man as Evan Birch, a respected college professor who becomes the lead suspect in the case of a missing high school student. Also starring Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, Clark Gregg, and Jamie Kennedy, Spinning Man had a limited release, which left it with a smaller audience than it might otherwise have had.

Sure, it’s a story that has often been told in movies and TV shows. Spinning Man received negative to mixed reviews, but with a cast like that, it’s worth checking out.

Stream Spinning Man on Amazon Prime Video.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022)

When it comes to kids, they want to see fun characters, hilarious scenes, and an adorable story. You get all of that with Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. As the fourth installment in the franchise, the animated adventure fantasy comedy serves as a direct sequel to Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. The one downside: Adam Sandler does not return to voice Count Dracula. Instead, Brian Hull voices the famous vampire.

Production for this movie took place during the COVID-19 pandemic. After the release was delayed, the movie went right to streaming. Because of the streaming release, Hotel Transylvania didn’t really get its due. The most important thing is that your kids will love it. Plus, all four Hotel Transylvania movies are streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now, perfect for a movie marathon weekend.

Stream Hotel Transylvania: Transformania on Amazon Prime Video.