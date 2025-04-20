7 best Michael B. Jordan movies, ranked

Table of Contents Table of Contents 7. That Awkward Moment (2014) 6. Chronicle (2012) 5. Just Mercy (2019) 4. Fruitvale Station (2013) 3. Sinners (2025) 2. Black Panther (2018) 1. Creed (2015)

It’s been a long climb to stardom for Michael B. Jordan, but the 38-year-old has established himself as one of the premier talents under 40. Jordan showcased his bright future as Wallace on The Wire before parlaying that into more television success on Friday Night Lights and Parenthood. Over the past 15 years, Jordan has transformed from a good television actor to a legitimate movie star.

Jordan has even higher ambitions than just acting, transitioning into a talented producer and emerging director. With the release of Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, here are Jordan’s seven best movies.

This list only includes movies where Jordan portrayed the character for the first time. Apologies to the Creed sequels and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

7. That Awkward Moment (2014)

Every great actor needs their rom-com moment. For the Creed star, that came in 2014’s The Awkward Moment, the underrated comedy that featured three rising stars at the time in Jordan, Miles Teller, and Zac Efron. There is an art to picking up girls, and Jason (Efron) owns the playbook. With the help of Daniel (Teller), Jason is a proponent of hookup culture as he seemingly goes home with a new girl every night.

After their best friend Mikey (Jordan) experiences marital problems, the trio agrees to remain single and avoid relationships. As fate would have it, all three guys get involved in relationships, threatening their pact. Is That Awkward Moment formulaic? Sure. However, it’s a bro-com (bromantic comedy) with three handsome, charming leads that will one day become stars in Hollywood. We’ll take that any day of the week.

6. Chronicle (2012)

Before Black Panther, this was Jordan’s initial launch into superhero culture. Shot with a found-footage approach, Chronicle follows Andrew (Dane DeHaan), a disturbed teenager who faces bullying at school and abuse from his father (Michael Kelly) at home. The only positives in Andrew’s life are his cousin Matt (Alex Russell) and a video camera.

One day, Andrew, Matt, and popular student Steve Montgomery (Jordan) investigate a giant hole in the woods that popped up overnight. They find a glowing object that gives them superpowers — telekensis and the ability to fly. The trio embrace their newfound powers, but Andrew’s dark side catches up with him, leading to a villianous turn. Considering how overstuffed the superhero genre has become, Chronicle is a fresh and unique approach to a familiar trope.

5. Just Mercy (2019)

Speaking of superheroes, Jordan tackles the life of an exemplary individual in Just Mercy, a gripping courtroom drama. Harvard graduate Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) heads to Alabama to help people who cannot afford proper legal representation. Stevenson quickly establishes the Equal Justice Initiative with Eva Ansley (Brie Larson).

One of Stevenson’s first clients is Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), an African American man wrongly sentenced to die for murdering a white 18-year-old girl. While investigating the case, Stevenson uncovers evidence that will free McMillian. However, racism and bureaucratic injustices threaten Stevenson’s fight. With a stoic Jordan at the center and a terrific supporting performance from Foxx, Just Mercy shows what real courage looks like.

4. Fruitvale Station (2013)

The first collaboration between Coogler and Jordan is arguably their most important. In a story that hits home for the Oakland-born Coogler, Fruitvale Station depicts the final day in the life of Oscar Grant (Jordan). The 22-year-old is trying to get his life back on track after his recent release from prison. Grant attempts to gain employment to support his girlfriend (Melonie Diaz) and young daughter (Ariana Neal).

After attending his mother’s birthday party, Oscar boards a train to San Francisco to watch the New Year’s Eve fireworks. It would be the last time Oscar would see his mother, as a fateful encounter with police ends his life. Fruitvale Station will sweep you up in a sea of emotions, from rage and hate to sadness and despair. It’s a tragic story treated with such grace and empathy from Coogler, who would go on to become one of Hollywood’s best young directors.

3. Sinners (2025)

It’s early, but Sinners easily vaults to the upper echelon of Jordan’s career. Jordan has always been a star, but Sinners puts him in the rare air where his name, along with Coogler’s, can elevate an original story. Set in the Mississippi Delta during 1932, twins Smoke and Stack (Jordan in dual roles) return home after spending time in Chicago. Smoke and Stack use the money they stole from gangsters to purchase an abandoned mill with plans of setting up a juke joint for the Black community.

Opening night begins as a celebration with booze, music, and good times. The celebration becomes a nightmare after the arrival of Remmick (Jack O’Connell), a vampire with bad intentions. Sinners is a remarkable achievement in filmmaking thanks to Coogler’s direction, a sensational score, and a jaw-dropping musical number that will leave you speechless. It’s a must-see on the biggest screen possible.

2. Black Panther (2018)

Several superhero films changed the course of history. Superman, Batman, Spider-Man, The Dark Knight, and The Avengers instantly come to mind. Black Panther earned its spot in that hallowed club. After T’Chaka’s death, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) returns to Wakanda to become the next king and the man who will become the next Black Panther.

Before establishing himself as king, T’Challa faces a challenge from Erik “Killmonger” Stevens (Jordan), his estranged cousin who grew up outside Wakanda and became a black ops mercenary. After Killmonger successfully gains control of Wakanda, T’Challa must rise from the ashes and embrace his destiny to ensure the safety of its people. From the performances and direction to the music and costumes, Black Panther is a true one-of-one that deserved its Best Picture nomination.

1. Creed (2015)

Creed should not have worked. Making Rocky a secondary character in his own franchise was bold. Telling an origin story of Apollo Creed without Creed himself was risky. How many more underdog stories can be told through the eyes of a boxer? Then, you sit down and watch Creed, and all of those fears immediately disappear.

Adonis “Donnie” Johnson (Jordan) never knew his father, Apollo Creed. Like Apollo, Donnie has an affinity towards boxing and wants to be trained by Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone). A reluctant Rocky eventually becomes Donnie’s mentor, forming a strong bond in the process. Donnie gets his title shot, but his journey outside of the ring becomes the true opponent. Everyone — Jordan, Stallone, and Coogler — are at the top of their game in this spectacular sports drama that will only get better with time.

