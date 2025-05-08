3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (May 9-11)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021) Cunk on Earth (2022) The Crown (2016-2023)

One of the great and terrible things about Netflix is that the streaming service is filled with stuff. Plenty of it is great, but even among the great stuff, it can be hard to know which thing to pick. We’ve got you covered, whether you’re looking for something short or long, limited or extended.

We’ve pulled together this list of great shows that are well worth your time no matter what you’re looking for. Hopefully, you’ll find something worth watching without looking through everything on the service.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021)

You might have complicated feelings about watching a sitcom set in a Brooklyn police precinct, but Brooklyn Nine-Nine is good enough to overcome them. The series, which focuses almost exclusively on a Brooklyn cop who wants to be in Die Hard but realizes just how much police work is paperwork, is brilliant on an episode-to-episode basis.

Thanks to brilliant supporting performances from Andre Braugher and Terry Crews, there are few shows ever made that are this funny. At the same time, the show knew how to make you cry on the rare occasions.

You can watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix.

Cunk on Earth (2022)

If you are not familiar with Diane Morgan’s character Philomena Cunk, Cunk on Earth is a great way to meet her. This British mockumentary traces the entire history of humanity and is a brilliant, silly series that points out all the ways mankind has always been filled with idiots.

Cunk, who is intentionally quite thick, often finds herself interviewing genuine experts who don’t seem to fully understand what kind of documentary they’re in. Part of the joy of the series is watching her work off those more straightforward experts and still get plenty of laughs along the way.

You can watch Cunk on Earth on Netflix.

The Crown (2016-2023)

One of the biggest drama series in the history of Netflix, The Crown might seem like a bit of a chore now that it’s over. The most intriguing thing about this series, which chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II from the beginning of her reign all the way to the modern day, is the way it changes casts every two seasons.

While it can be a little hagiographic about the queen, The Crown is nonetheless a fascinating look at her ceremonial role and the way she does and does not interact with the history of the United Kingdom. Featuring some truly excellent performances and some awesome drama, The Crown is every bit as great as its biggest fans say.

You can watch The Crown on Netflix.