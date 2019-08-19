Movies & TV

5 major Lord of the Rings characters who could land in Amazon’s TV series

Chris Gates
By

Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings spin-off is set during the Second Age of Middle-earth, which takes place thousands of years before the War of the Ring we all know and love. As a result, while you might recognize some of the locations, most of the show’s main cast will be brand new.

You won’t see any hobbits in Amazon’s series. Heroes like Aragorn, Gimli, Eowyn, and Boromir haven’t been born yet. During the Second Age, Gandalf is a disembodied spirit who hangs out in Valinor, realm of the gods, and not the cantankerous old wizard you’ve come to know and love. Luckily, a rich backstory should give the creators plenty to work with when it comes to new faces.

But many of Middle-earth’s residents live for a very long time, and a few characters that you know very well played important roles during the Second Age. Whether it’s a featured part or a brief cameo, there are several key Lord of the Rings characters who could show up in Amazon’s billion-dollar TV show. These familiar faces could go a long way in making Amazon’s series a bona fide hit.

Sauron

5 famous lord of the rings characters amazon series sauron

If there’s one Lord of the Rings character who’s all but assured to appear in Amazon’s Lord of the Rings spin-off, it’s the Dark Lord himself. During the Second Age, Sauron disguised himself as a lord named Annatar and learned the Elves’ ring-making secrets. That’s when he forged the One Ring, rose to power, and built his headquarters in Mordor. The Elves retaliated, and The War of the Elves and Sauron consumed Middle-earth, changing its landscape forever.

However, we speculate Amazon’s show is going to focus on what happens after all that. The Second Age’s biggest story is the rise and fall of Númenor, a star-shaped island off the coast of Middle-earth. While the Valar (i.e. the gods) gave Númenor to Men as a gift, the Númenóreans grew jealous of the Valar and the immortal Elves over time. Eventually, they decided to claim everlasting life for themselves.

That’s when Sauron made his big move. Adapting a less monstrous visage, Sauron schemed his way into becoming an adviser to Númenor’s king, Ar-Pharazôn, and founded a human-sacrificing cult devoted to Morgoth, Sauron’s former master. Eventually, Sauron convinced Ar-Pharazôn to invade the Valar’s home, Valinor, directly. The Valar responded by sinking the island of Númenor.

Númenor’s slow decline could easily support a five-season TV series. It’s basically a Game of Thrones-style intrigue set in Tolkien’s Middle-earth. Virtually everything that goes wrong during the Second Age is Sauron’s fault, and it will be shocking if he doesn’t play a major part on Amazon’s show.

Isildur

5 famous lord of the rings characters amazon series isildur

You probably know Isildur best as the doofus who cuts off Sauron’s finger during The Fellowship of the Ring‘s prologue, claims the One Ring for himself, then later dies and drops it in a river, leaving it for Smeagol (don’t call him Gollum) to find. In reality, Isildur is a lot more important to Middle-earth’s history. Isildur built Minas Ithil, which later becomes the Ringwraith’s home base. He even co-founded Osgiliath, Gondor’s capital city, and served as Gondor’s second king.

He’s also a vital part of Númenor’s story. Isildur was born 110 years before Númenor fell (Númenóreans are mortal, but they live for a long, long time), and was one of the few Men who resisted Sauron’s influence. When Sauron ordered his followers to cut down Nimloth, a white tree that served as a symbol of the friendship between Elves and Men, Isildur risked his life to save a piece of its fruit. Later, the sapling that grew from those seeds became the symbol of Gondor.

Along with his father, Isildur helped all of the uncorrupted Númenóreans escape before the island sank, and captained one of the nine ships that brought the Faithful to Middle-earth.

If Amazon’s Lord of the Rings show needs a young, noble, Jon Snow-type hero, Isildur is the guy. Seeing how the Isildur-Sauron rivalry began would be an excellent source of drama, and knowing how Isildur’s story ends could make it a top-tier tragedy. In other words, great TV.

Elrond

5 famous lord of the rings characters amazon series elrond

While the bulk of the Second Age’s action takes place on Númenor, Middle-earth’s Elves are busy during this time period too, including Elrond the Half-elven. When Sauron, disguised as Annatar, tried to infiltrate Elvish society, Elrond sent him packing. During The War of the Elves and Sauron, Elrond led a band of refugees to a safe haven called Imladris, better known as Rivendell.

Elrond was on the front lines during the War of the Last Alliance, when the Elves and Men teamed up to cast Sauron out of Mordor, ending the Second Age. He was there when Isildur cut off Sauron’s finger, and in the aftermath, advised Ilsidur to destroy the One Ring. Isildur refused, of course. We all know what happened next.

Elrond has strong ties to Númenor, too: The island’s first king, Elros, was Elrond’s twin brother. As the sons of an Elf and a human, Elrond and Elros could live as either race. Elrond chose immortality, while Elros chose the Gift of Man. Thousands of years later, Elrond influenced Númenórean history again. Aragorn, a direct descendant of the Númenórean faithful, married Elrond’s daughter, Arwen, who had to make a similar choice between her Elvish and human heritage.

Galadriel

5 famous lord of the rings characters amazon series galadriel

Galadriel isn’t that important to the Númenor saga, but she crosses paths with some of the major players a few times and she’s one of the most powerful figures in The Lord of the Rings. It’s not inconceivable that Amazon will find a way to work her into the series.

As the wielder of one of the three Elvish Rings of Power, Galadriel is intimately involved when Sauron reveals his treachery and puts on the One Ring, and she spends most of the Second Age keeping her ring’s whereabouts secret from the Dark Lord. Galadriel’s husband, Celeborn, delivered Nimloth, the white tree that Sauron destroyed, to Númenor. Galadriel could’ve been present at that exchange, too.

If Elrond ends up involved in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings show, Galadriel might follow: During the Second Age, Elrond fell in love with and married Galadriel and Celeborn’s daughter. Like we said, it’s minor stuff. Still, if Cate Blanchett is up for a quick cameo? Amazon will absolutely take it.

The Witch-King

5 famous lord of the rings characters amazon series nazgul

Any good villain needs a henchman. Sauron has nine of them. Whether you call them Black Riders, Ringwraiths, or Nazgûl, Sauron’s shadowy servants are among the most frightening creatures in the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy, and they could cause havoc in the spin-off, too.

After forging the One Ring — but before infiltrating Númenor — Sauron corrupted nine “mortal men, doomed to die” via the Rings of Power. Tolkien’s text never says that the Nazgûl were involved in Númenor’s downfall, but it never says they weren’t, either. In fact, many Tolkien scholars (yes, that’s a thing) believe that the Black Riders’ leader, who became known as the Witch-King of Angmar during the Third Age, was actually a Númenórean lord.

If the fall of Númenor is the focus of Amazon’s series, a fully-fledged Witch-King origin story won’t fit in the timeline. Still, the lead Black Rider’s ties to Númenor could give him a personal stake in the story — one that would make him even more dangerous. Don’t be too surprised if the Ringwraiths help Sauron manipulate things behind the scenes.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Disney+: Here's what we know so far about the upcoming streaming service
Up Next

This Amazon-renewed 2012 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro is only $374 today
what is apple tv plus the morning show
Home Theater

Apple TV+ series The Morning Show gets its first trailer

Apple has released the first, full-length trailer for The Morning Show, its upcoming original series for streaming service Apple TV+ that stars Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell.
Posted By Rick Marshall
the deets feature

The Deets

A show where we demystify the technologies that are shaping the future. Each episode we simply break down and explain tech topics that we hear about all the time but don't entirely understand.
Posted By Riley Winn
Gears 5 Kait Hero
Gaming

From Escape mode to story, here’s everything we know about Gears 5

The Coalition's second game in the Gears franchise drops the "of War" and will bring some big changes to Microsoft's flagship cover shooter. From story details to new game modes, here's everything we know about Gears 5.
Posted By Steven Petite
best shows on netflix series osmosis
Movies & TV

Here are the best shows on Netflix right now (August 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
peter fonda easy rider dies age 79 henry in
Movies & TV

Easy Rider star and ’60s icon Peter Fonda dies at age 79

Peter Fonda, the son of classic Hollywood actor Henry Fonda who became famous for embracing '60s counterculture both on and off the big screen, has died due to complications from lung cancer.
Posted By Chris Gates
Eater's Digest Podcast
Movies & TV

The best new podcasts

Feel like you’re drowning in podcasts? In this weekly series, we’ll help you pick out the best of the new and returning shows. This week’s picks include Amazon's rise, medical mysteries, and food, glorious food.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
best youtube channels tv
Home Theater

What is YouTube TV? Here’s everything you need to know

YouTube TV is becoming an increasingly major competitor to other streaming services. Not sure if the service might be right for you? Don’t worry, we have a guide detailing everything you could want to know about the service.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best movies on hulu vice
Movies & TV

The best movies streaming on Hulu right now (August 2019)

From dramas to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on hulu samurai champloo
Movies & TV

The best shows on Hulu right now (August 2019)

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
sony z9f 4k hdr flagship tv announced new master series feature
Home Theater

Enjoy your favorite content in style with the best 4K TVs of 2019

If it's time to upgrade your old 1080p to a new 4K model but you don't know what to look for, fear not, as we're here with a list of the best 4K Ultra HD TVs to help make your buying process as easy as possible.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Factually with Adam Conover
Movies & TV

The best new podcasts for the week of August 10, 2019: Room 20 and more

Feel like you’re drowning in podcasts? In this weekly series, we’ll help you pick out the best of the new and returning shows. This week’s picks include a mystery man, songs inspired by literature, black women's secret lives, and Adam…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
disney plus streaming service news tv home window edit jpg
Movies & TV

Disney+: Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming streaming service

Disney is bringing the full weight of its massive content library to its own streaming service in 2019. How will Disney+ compare to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime? Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Chris Gates, Simon Cohen
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

The best streaming devices for 2019

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Simon Cohen, Parker Hall
obi wan kenobi series disney plus ewan mcgregor
Movies & TV

Five awesome storylines the new Obi-Wan series on Disney+ needs to explore

Disney is reportedly planning to bring Star Wars prequel star Ewan McGregor back as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a solo series on Disney+. Here are five storylines we want to see in a show that puts "Old Ben" front and center.
Posted By Rick Marshall