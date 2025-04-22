5 movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in April 2025 you have to watch 

Table of Contents Table of Contents Past Lives (2023) Behind Enemy Lines (2001) Rain Man (1988) Michael Clayton (2007) Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

The great thing about Amazon Prime Video is that there is a wide variety of movies to choose from with your subscription, with new titles being added all the time. However, movies come and go. To help you out, we have a heads-up as to some of the top titles that are leaving the streamer this month.

You’ll want to catch these five movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in April 2025 before they’re gone. Four of them are classics you have probably seen already but will love re-watching. One is a relatively new film with rave reviews, so watch it before it leaves the streamer.

Past Lives (2023)

In this romantic drama, Greta Lee plays opposite Teo Yoo as childhood friends who grow apart, then come back together in a way they never thought they would. A semi-autobiographical tale by the film’s writer and director, Celine Song, Past Lives earned universal praise along with Academy Award nominations for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

Our writer calls Past Lives the one 2023 movie he absolutely loved, appreciating the exploration of concepts like fate. It makes you sit back and contemplate life once you’re done watching. “At times,” he adds, “it can feel like you’re about to break emotionally.” Call the movie cathartic, a perfect watch when you need a good cry.

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

This action war film, which marks John Moore’s directorial debut, stars the late Gene Hackman alongside Owen Wilson. While flying on a mission, Lieutenant Chris Burnett (Wilson) gets shot down behind enemy lines during the Bosnian War. Rear Admiral Leslie McMahon Reigart (Hackman), commander of his unit, is trying desperately to get a combat search and rescue mission approved to save Burnett as he navigates the dangerous terrain.

Loosely based on the real-life story of Scott O’Grady, Behind Enemy Lines didn’t get great reviews, but it was a hit at the box office. Some criticize the film for resembling a video game more than a movie. But considering how movies (and shows) based on video games are doing so well nowadays, maybe that isn’t such a bad thing.

Rain Man (1988)

A classic from the late ‘80s, Rain Man stars Dustin Hoffman as Raymond, an autistic savant who Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise) discovers is the second son of his estranged and now deceased father. Complicating things, Charlie’s father has left his multimillion-dollar estate to Raymond. Being the selfish dealmaker he is, Charlie tries to worm his way into his half-brother’s life to be able to get what he feels is his fair share. When he realizes Raymond’s special gifts, he tries to use them to his advantage and manipulate the man. But Raymond ends up teaching Charlie about what’s important in life.

Praised for its portrayal of autism, Rain Man was arguably far ahead of its time. The movie earned eight Academy Award nominations and won for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Actor for Hoffman. While Cruise has gone on to become an action movie star, this more subdued early performance remains one of his most memorable outside of that genre.

Michael Clayton (2007)

Michael Clayton combines legal thriller tropes with George Clooney in the best possible way. Clooney is the title character, a New York City law firm fixer who thrives in the grey area, helping his wealthy clients get out of jams through loopholes. This puts him directly in the crosshairs of nefarious individuals, however. His most dangerous case comes when Michael is tasked with cleaning up the mess of his firm’s litigator Arthur Edens (the late Tom Wilkinson). After having a manic episode in court, Tom has gone off his medication, is missing, and has put a hit out on Michael to prevent him from revealing a massive cover-up.

One of the best George Clooney movies, Michael Clayton received seven Academy Award nominations, with Tilda Swinton winning for Best Supporting Actress.

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

It’s a-ca time to catch up with Pitch Perfect 2, the musical comedy sequel to Pitch Perfect that centers around an all-female university a cappella singing group battling for the championship. With a talented cast that includes Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Skylar Astin, and Adam DeVine, the movie is hilarious from start to finish.

The first Pitch Perfect movie is only available to rent or buy on Amazon if you want to watch back-to-back. Otherwise, Pitch Perfect 2 stands on its own, picking up three years after the group competed in their first championship. The movie isn’t a musical, per se, but it’ll get you up on your feet dancing, singing, and in a feel-good mood.

