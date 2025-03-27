7 best moments from Novocaine

Table of Contents Table of Contents Nathan and Sherry’s first date The kitchen fight Ben’s booby traps Andre “tortures” Nathan Roscoe to the rescue Tattoo parlor fight Nathan vs. Simon

Paramount Pictures’ film Novocaine has already become one of the best action and comedy movies of 2025. Featuring Jack Quaid as a banker who can’t feel pain, the story presents plenty of memorable moments as the protagonist takes on a team of bank robbers to rescue his true love. Whether it’s because of the humor, violence, or emotion on display, many scenes in Novocaine have made it an entertaining and distinctive spectacle.

Nathan and Sherry’s first date

Nathan begins his journey when he musters the courage to ask his crush, Sherry, out on a date. While things start out awkward between them, things turn around when Nathan opens up to her about his insensitivity to pain and the challenges he faces as a result. Jack Quaid and Amber Midthunder show off terrific chemistry with each other in this scene. It’s also heartwarming to see Sherry help Nathan savor life as the latter takes childlike joy in eating his first piece of pie. Thus, this adorable and emotional scene sets them up as the film’s true power couple.

The kitchen fight

After impulsively chasing after Sherry and the bank robbers, Nathan finds himself fighting with Ben, one of the robbers, in a grizzly but goofy sequence. This scene feels like something out of a Deadpool movie, as Nathan delivers many awkward and silly lines as his opponent throws him around the room. Since he can’t feel pain, Nathan also dishes out some clever and brutal blows to Ben before shooting him dead. In the end, this fight makes for a ridiculous but huge first step for Nathan in his blood-soaked journey.

Ben’s booby traps

When Nathan searches through Ben’s house, the hero finds himself walking through a series of booby traps in a hysterical scene reminiscent of Home Alone. Though he gets a spiked ball to his back and an arrow to his leg, the way Nathan just iritably brushes off these medieval traps is like something out of a cartoon. It’s with this scene that Novocaine begins to take advantage of Nathan’s condition to deliver some good ol’ slapstick comedy.

Andre “tortures” Nathan

When Nathan is hung from the ceiling by a trap rope, he manipulates Ben’s brother Andre into torturing him as he stalls for Roscoe to come and save him. The sight of Nathan’s fingernails getting pulled out is disturbing. However, Jack Quaid’s performance in this scene makes it must-see comedy. It’s hilarious to see Nathan fail to act like he feels pain and somehow gets away with it, which is actually a testament to Quaid’s acting abilities.

Roscoe to the rescue

Jacob Batalon’s character, Roscoe, spends much of Novocaine off-screen, talking to Nathan on the phone, hoping not to get involved in his deadly crusade. This only makes his appearance to rescue Nathan from Andre all the more rewarding. Though Roscoe accidentally throws a knife through Nathan’s hand, he succeeds in helping his pal deliver a gruesome beatdown, culminating in an inspired kill as Nathan forces an arrow through his leg and into Andre’s skull.

Tattoo parlor fight

When Nathan’s search for the robbers takes him to a shady tattoo parlor, the hero finds himself facing off against the hulking Zeno. Though the former is clearly outmatched in terms of size, Nathan punches glass shards into his fists, giving him his own pair of Wolverine claws. Once again, the film takes advantage of Nathan’s condition to present some creative ultraviolence. Even after Nathan gouges his opponent’s eyes and tortures him with a tattoo pen, the cherry on top in this scene is how he cheekily wipes his hand with sanitizer after all that carnage.

Nathan vs. Simon

Novocaine reaches a brutal and thrilling climax when Nathan faces off against Simon after heart-pounding ambulance chase. Simon matches Nathan’s pain insensitivity with his special forces training and relentless sadism, with the latter delivered to chilling perfection by actor Ray Nicholson. It really seems like Nathan couldn’t win in the scene. Fortunately, with some help from Sherry and a shot of adrenaline, Nathan gets the upper hand and defeats his foe by stabbing Simon through the head with his own exposed arm bone. This makes for an intense and visceral finale to a spectacularly over-the-top film.