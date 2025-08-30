 Skip to main content
7 great Hulu movies to watch on Labor Day

A Best Picture winner highlights our list of Hulu movies

By
Mikey Madison looks to camera in Anora.
Neon

If you’re looking for a way to spend your Labor Day weekend, you might have a desire to spend at least part of it relaxing in front of the TV. While Hulu is no longer its own streaming service, it still has plenty of titles worth watching. 

We’ve pulled together seven recent movies that are all worth catching up with or rewatching over this extended weekend. Whether you’re looking for something action-forward or meditative, you’ll find it on this list. 

Predator: Killer of Killers (2025) 

A predator looks ready to kill.
20th Century Studios

A total surprise that is still underseen, Predator: Killer of Killersi s an animated anthology film that tells the story of three different people who took on a Predator at different points in history.

While the three stories are not equally engaging, each of them has moments of thrilling action that would be almost impossible to replicate in live action. And, because it has such a ferocious pace, Killer of Killers winds up feeling like one of the best action movies of any kind to have been released this year. 

You can watch Predator: Killer of Killers on Hulu.

Longlegs (2024) 

Maika Monroe stares in fright in front of a bloody wall in a still from the movie "Longlegs."
Neon / Neon

A genuinely unsettling horror movie that became something of a phenomenon, Longlegs is a riff on The Silence of the Lambs with more of a demonic underpinning. The film follows an FBI agent who begins investigating a series of killings and comes to realize how intimately connected they seem to be to her own past.

Dark, strange, and unsettling, Longlegs also features Nicolas Cage at his most unhinged, which isn’t always a bad thing. Even more crucially, it has answers to its central mysteries that will leave you both thrilled and satisfied.

You can watch Longlegs on Hulu.

Anora (2024) 

Anora looks up hopefully in Anora.
Neon

There are plenty of best picture winners that don’t hold up particularly well. Anora is not going to be one of them. Sean Baker’s movie tells the story of a New York prostitute who finds herself in a fairytale romance with a wealthy Russian scion, only to have all of that fall apart.

Anora is equally hilarious and devastating. Mikey Madison’s central performance is daring and brash and becomes even more impressive when you realize how little it has to do with who she is as a person. 

You can watch Anora on Hulu.

Thelma (2024) 

June Squibb in Thelma.
Magnolia Pictures

June Squibb has still got it, and Thelma is all the evidence you need of that. The movie stars Squibb as a retiree who finds herself scammed out of her savings and becomes determined to travel across Los Angeles to get her money back.

Along the way, though, she comes to appreciate how stubborn she’s been about growing old and how unwilling she’s been to change her self-perception. Squibb is predictably hilarious here, as is Richard Roundtree in what turned out to be his last onscreen performance. 

You can watch Thelma on Hulu.

Alien: Romulus (2024) 

Cailee Spaeny aims a gun as David Jonsson stands behind her in a still from the movie Alien: Romulus.
Fox/Disney / Fox/Disney

Alien: Romulus is not the best installment, but it is a remarkably sturdy chapter in this saga that gets back to the basics of what these movies are good at. The film follows a group of young people desperate to escape from their off-world colony who find themselves on board a ship that was destroyed by an alien.

What happens from there is fairly predictable, but Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson are particularly excellent at the center of the action. 

You can watch Alien: Romulus on Hulu.

Perfect Days (2023) 

Kōji Yakusho in Perfect Days.
Wenders Images

A subtle, quiet character study about a Japanese man who lives by a particular routine, Perfect Days is a thoughtful appreciation of what it means to love the life you’ve got. It follows a janitor living in Japan who cleans the public bathrooms of Tokyo and seems to find a great deal of gratification in his work.

When his regular routine is disrupted by an unexpected visitor, we come to appreciate how he became the zen person he is today and why he’s living a simple life now. 

You can watch Perfect Days on Hulu.

How to Blow Up a Pipeline (2023) 

A woman touches a pipeline in How to Blow Up a Pipeline.
Neon

A bracing thriller about political terrorism, How to Blow Up a Pipeline follows a group of disparate people who come together over their shared desire to blow up an oil pipeline. As we learn what motivated each of these very different people to join forces, we also see their plan come to fruition and what it costs them.

How to Blow Up a Pipeline is a movie about people who are furious at what the world has become and decide to do something about it. 

You can watch How to Blow Up a Pipeline on Hulu.

