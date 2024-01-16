 Skip to main content
76ers vs Nuggets live stream: Can you watch the game for free?

Tim Keeney
By

In a massive matchup between the last two MVP winners, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will head to Philadelphia to take on Joel Embiid and the 76ers on Tuesday night. It’s must-watch basketball anytime these two generational big men square off, and tonight in Philly will be no different.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on TNT (and locally in the Nuggets market on Altitude Sports), but if you don’t have cable, there are still plenty of different ways you can watch a live stream of the 76ers vs Nuggets. Here’s a full rundown of everything you need to know.

The Best Way to Watch 76ers vs Nuggets

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial, but if you’ve already used your free trials for some of the other streaming services (more on those below), this is the cheapest of all the cord-cutting, TV-replacing streaming services. The Sling Orange bundle, which includes TNT, ESPN, ESPN2 and 30-plus channels, costs $40 per month regularly, but you can get your first month for just $20.

Again, if you’re looking for something free, we’ve got some options for you right below, but if you’re all out of free trials and you want something cheap that has TNT and a handful of other live TV channels, Sling TV is the obvious choice.

Is There a Free 76ers vs Nuggets Live Stream?

NBA on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

As long as you’re not a previous subscriber, or you have an email and credit card that you haven’t used to sign up for a free trial before, you can start either DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV for free for the first five days. Both include TNT, as well as ESPN, ABC (most markets), NBA TV  and NBA League Pass (available as an extra add-on, which can be included in your free trial), meaning you’ll be able to watch tonight’s 7ers vs Nuggets game as well as any other nationally televised or out-of-market game you want.

If you live in Denver and want to watch the local broadcast on Altitude Sports, both DirecTV Stream (“Choice” package) and Fubo have Altitude available in local markets. It’s important to note that Fubo does not include TNT, so that’s only an option if you live in the Nuggets market.

Other Ways to Watch the 76ers vs Nuggets Live Stream

App icons for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.
Hulu / Hulu

Another good option for those seeking a long-term streaming service is Hulu With Live TV. It doesn’t include a free trial ($77 per month), but it has TNT, ESPN and ABC, and it comes with Hulu’s TV and movie streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost.

If you simply want to watch NBA games on TNT and don’t need any other live TV channels, you can do exactly that with the Max streaming service plus the B/R Sports add-on. Max starts at $10 per month and the B/R Sports add-on is also $10 per month, but the latter is currently included at no extra cost, so for now you can watch the 76ers vs Nuggets live with just a Max subscription.

How to Watch the 76ers vs Nuggets Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you happen to be traveling outside of the United States during the game, a virtual private network (VPN) can hide your location and allow you to access sites or streaming services as if you’re still in the United States. There are plenty of different VPN’s to choose from, but NordVPN is easily one of the most reliable, plus it comes with a free 30-day trial and can be had for just $4 per month after that.

Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
