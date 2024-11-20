Max has one of the deepest libraries of any streaming service out there, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to find what you want to watch. In fact, because there’s so much interesting stuff, it can actually make picking any one thing more difficult.

We’ve decided to do some of the hard work for you by picking three great action movies that are worth checking out this month. These action movies represent a wide swath of what action cinema can be, and each of them is worth watching for very different reasons. We hope you’ll see all three, but at the very least, you can certainly find time for one.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Civil War (2024)

A political thriller that actually doesn’t have tons of politics in it, Civil War follows a group of journalists living in a version of America that has been ripped apart by civil war. As they journey to Washington, D.C., in the hopes of capturing the war’s final days, they discover just how perilous it can be to live in a country where you’re unsure who you can trust.

Featuring two outstanding central performances from Kirsten Dunst and Cailee Spaeny, Civil War is riveting from beginning to end, and a trenchant reminder of how much damage war can bring with it.

You can watch Civil War on Max.

Lady Snowblood (1973)

Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill movies are excellent, but what’s also undeniable is that they are a remake of Lady Snowblood. This film tells the story of a young woman who was raised from birth to serve a single purpose — kill the men who raped her mother in prison, which ultimate led her to dying in childbirth.

Featuring plenty of graphic violence and some beautifully choreographed fight sequences, Lady Snowblood is a revenge thriller that’s angry to its core. So many movies are indebted to the singular tale that it tells, but few of them have ever told their stories better than this movie does.

You can watch Lady Snowblood on Max.

Watchmen (2009)

This adaptation of Alan Moore’s legendary graphic novel is incredibly faithful to its source material, and that’s mostly to its benefit. Director Zack Snyder is definitely not to everyone’s liking, but it’s hard to deny that the opening sequence of this film, which is set to The Times They Are A-Changin’ by Bob Dylan, is some of the best stuff he’s ever done.

Watchmen, which follows a group of masked vigilantes living in an alternate future as someone begins killing them off, is a clever yarn about what it might actually be like to have superheroes around. It might not be quite as good as the comic, but it’s worth watching in its own right.

You can watch Watchmen on Max.