 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 action movies on Max you need to watch in November

By
Two women battle in Lady Snowblood.
Toho

Max has one of the deepest libraries of any streaming service out there, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to find what you want to watch. In fact, because there’s so much interesting stuff, it can actually make picking any one thing more difficult.

We’ve decided to do some of the hard work for you by picking three great action movies that are worth checking out this month. These action movies represent a wide swath of what action cinema can be, and each of them is worth watching for very different reasons. We hope you’ll see all three, but at the very least, you can certainly find time for one.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Civil War (2024)

A political thriller that actually doesn’t have tons of politics in it, Civil War follows a group of journalists living in a version of America that has been ripped apart by civil war. As they journey to Washington, D.C., in the hopes of capturing the war’s final days, they discover just how perilous it can be to live in a country where you’re unsure who you can trust.

Featuring two outstanding central performances from Kirsten Dunst and Cailee Spaeny, Civil War is riveting from beginning to end, and a trenchant reminder of how much damage war can bring with it.

You can watch Civil War on Max.

Lady Snowblood (1973)

Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill movies are excellent, but what’s also undeniable is that they are a remake of Lady Snowblood. This film tells the story of a young woman who was raised from birth to serve a single purpose — kill the men who raped her mother in prison, which ultimate led her to dying in childbirth.

Featuring plenty of graphic violence and some beautifully choreographed fight sequences, Lady Snowblood is a revenge thriller that’s angry to its core. So many movies are indebted to the singular tale that it tells, but few of them have ever told their stories better than this movie does.

You can watch Lady Snowblood on Max.

Watchmen (2009)

This adaptation of Alan Moore’s legendary graphic novel is incredibly faithful to its source material, and that’s mostly to its benefit. Director Zack Snyder is definitely not to everyone’s liking, but it’s hard to deny that the opening sequence of this film, which is set to The Times They Are A-Changin’ by Bob Dylan, is some of the best stuff he’s ever done.

Watchmen, which follows a group of masked vigilantes living in an alternate future as someone begins killing them off, is a clever yarn about what it might actually be like to have superheroes around. It might not be quite as good as the comic, but it’s worth watching in its own right.

You can watch Watchmen on Max.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
The most astonishing action movie of 2024 just premiered on Netflix and no one knows about it
A group of men wear masks in The Shadow Strays.

There is something admirable and thrilling about a movie that has the confidence to tell you exactly what it is within its first few minutes. That's a bigger gamble than you might think — a film bearing its soul to you so early that you can decide whether it's your speed before its plot has even gotten underway. There are a lot of filmmakers who are too afraid to do this. The Night Comes For Us director Timo Tjahjanto is not one of them.

The Indonesian filmmaker wastes absolutely no time telling you what you should expect from his latest film, The Shadow Strays. The new neo-noir action movie, which is finally streaming on Netflix as of last weekend, is a thriller that knows how to do just about everything except hold back. Its opening minutes, in which a pair of ninja assassins known as "shadows" stage an attack on a criminal clan's secluded fortress, unfurl with a ferocity and bloodlust that'll make you sit up and knock the wind out of you.

Read more
30 years ago, the most unpredictable crime movie of the ’90s changed cinema forever
Marsellus Wallace sits in front of Butch in Pulp Fiction.

It's easy to take an iconic movie for granted. On the rare occasion when a film's reputation or pop cultural impact extends beyond its own limits, it's almost inevitable, in fact, for the movie itself to lose some of its shine. That would seem to be particularly true of Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, a film that has cast a longer shadow over the past 30 years of movie history than almost any other. Its scenes are still quoted on a regular basis and its imagery continues to be endlessly imitated.

Pulp Fiction | Official Trailer (HD) - John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson | MIRAMAX

Read more
I’ll never watch this harrowing, notorious 40-year-old movie ever again. Here’s why
A policeman wearing a mask stands in Threads.

I saw a few announcements about the October 9 rerun of the BBC film Threads ahead of it playing, and couldn’t quite remember if I had seen it or not. I was probably confusing it with another powerful made-for-TV movie about nuclear war, The Day After. I certainly knew Threads by reputation, though — a bleak depiction of what would happen to normal people in the wake of a nuclear conflict.

After it started it took only a few minutes for me to remember that I had, at some point, seen Threads before. I’m not sure when or how, as it has hardly been shown since its initial debut in 1984. But I knew, and it was a sinking feeling in the pit of my stomach that told me I’d forced the film out of my memory, such is its ability to horrify. Yet I still wasn’t prepared for the ways it can still scare today, 40 years after it was made.
Can a movie cause childhood trauma?
Threads (1984) ORIGINAL TRAILER [HD 1080p]

Read more