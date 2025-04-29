 Skip to main content
Adrianne Palicki had talks with Marvel about playing Mockingbird in the MCU

By
Adrianne Palicki as Mockingbird in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D..
Marvel Television

Just over a decade ago, actress Adrianne Palicki joined the cast of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 2 as Agent Bobbi Morse aka Mockingbird. In Marvel’s comic book universe, Mockingbird was also an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. before marrying Hawkeye and joining the Avengers. Palicki’s version of the character never had the chance to go in that direction, but the actress recently revealed that she was in talks with Marvel years ago about playing Mockingbird in the MCU movies.

“The conversation I had when I signed on actually to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was either I was going to be participating in the films or have a spinoff,” said Palicki during a recent interview with The Direct. Palicki became a series regular through the end of the second season and into the third. Nick Blood was also introduced in the show as Bobbi’s ex-husband, Lance Hunter. Blood and Palicki were written out of the series in season 3 to film a spinoff, Marvel’s Most Wanted. However, ABC ultimately declined to go forward with the show.

“We did a spinoff that we shot, which is actually great, but I think it was at the time where ABC was literally getting rid of all of their Marvel shows,” recalled Palicki. “Like, Agent Carter got taken off the air, our show didn’t get picked up. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was on the verge of syndication, so it stayed on.”

Palicki previously starred as Wonder Woman in a 2011 TV pilot that wasn’t ordered to series. While that Wonder Woman episode eventually leaked online, Palicki doesn’t hold out much hope for Marvel’s Most Wanted ever seeing the light of day.

“That was a big, big bummer because I love playing Bobbi Morse,” recalled Palicki. “I love Mockingbird, so… And the thing that sucks is the show is really good… It’s funny the difference between DC and Marvel, right? Like you can see the Wonder Woman pilot I did, but I don’t think they’ll ever, ever show the Mockingbird spinoff… You know, I had to go into the producer’s office and sign something to actually watch it.”

Following her departure from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Palicki was cast in a leading role in The Orville. She most recently appeared in ABC’s Doctor Odyssey.

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years.
